Publications
26 UAVs and 11 cruise missiles were in the airspace of Vinnytsia region, there is one injured person - OMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 784 views

Vinnytsia region suffered a combined attack by cruise missiles and "Shaheds" on industrial infrastructure. About 30 residential buildings were damaged, one person was hospitalized.

26 UAVs and 11 cruise missiles were in the airspace of Vinnytsia region, there is one injured person - OMA

As a result of a combined attack by the Russian army in Vinnytsia Oblast, one person was injured, civilian industrial infrastructure was hit, and about 30 residential buildings were damaged. This was stated on Wednesday by Nataliia Zabolotna, First Deputy Head of the Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration, as reported by UNN.

Tonight, Vinnytsia Oblast suffered a massive combined enemy attack. Civilian industrial infrastructure facilities were hit by cruise missiles and Shaheds.

- Zabolotna said.

Firefighters are working to localize the fire.

81 personnel and 24 units of equipment are involved.

There is 1 injured person. He was taken to the hospital – his condition is stable.

- Zabolotna added.

Also, according to her, about 30 residential buildings were damaged in the region. Windows were blown out, roofs and adjacent territories were damaged.

In total, 26 UAVs and 11 cruise missiles were in the airspace of Vinnytsia Oblast, Zabolotna emphasized.

Addition

Earlier it was reported that in Vinnytsia Oblast, during a massive attack, Russian troops hit civilian industrial facilities.

Also, as a result of the Russian attack on Zhytomyr Oblast, there is one dead and one injured. In Khmelnytskyi Oblast - three injured. In Vinnytsia Oblast, hits on civilian industrial facilities were recorded. In Cherkasy Oblast, a power transmission line was damaged.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast