23 out of 35 Russian missiles and 185 out of 344 drones shot down over Ukraine: details from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia launched 344 drones and 35 missiles at Ukraine overnight, including 12 ballistic missiles; 185 drones and 23 missiles were shot down, including 7 ballistic missiles; another 7 cruise missiles and 129 decoy drones did not reach their targets, but 5 missiles and 30 attack drones hit 12 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 19 (from 7:30 PM on July 18), the enemy attacked with 379 air attack means:

344 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia (about 200 - "Shaheds");

12 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launches from Voronezh, Kursk, Rostov regions, Russia, temporarily occupied Crimea);

8 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch area - Millerovo, Russia);

15 Kh-101 cruise missiles (from the airspace of Saratov region, Russia).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00 AM, air defense shot down 208 enemy air attack means - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks and listed:

185 Shahed-type attack UAVs;

7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

7 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

9 Kh-101 cruise missiles.

"In addition, 7 cruise missiles and 129 decoy drones did not reach their targets - lost/suppressed by EW," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated.

"Hits of 5 missiles and 30 attack UAVs were recorded in 12 locations, as well as falling debris of downed ones in 7 locations," the report says.

