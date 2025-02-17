22 people died on the water in Ukraine over the week, including 6 children

Last week, 22 people, including 6 children, died on Ukrainian water bodies. The tragic incidents occurred in Kherson and Odesa regions, where children fell through the ice. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Monday, UNN reports.

22 people died on the country's water bodies last week alone. Among the dead are 6 children - the SES reported.

In the Kherson region, water claimed the lives of three children: 9-year-old and 13-year-old boys and a 14-year-old girl.

In Odesa region, three boys died under the ice at once. They fell through the ice on a local pond. It was not possible to save the children.

"No fun is worth the most valuable thing - your life and the lives of your loved ones! Remember: there is no such thing as more or less safe ice. And even the seemingly strong ice can give way at any time. Do not take any risks!" - the SES emphasized.