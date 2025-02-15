Search for three children under ice completed in Kherson region: body of another boy found

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 14605 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 55701 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 79677 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107450 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 79744 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118583 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101341 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113106 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116750 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154079 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 93079 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 61012 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 29895 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 91283 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 51975 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 107450 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118583 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154079 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144632 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176933 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 51855 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 91145 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134525 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136439 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164649 views
Search for three children under ice completed in Kherson region: body of another boy found

Search for three children under ice completed in Kherson region: body of another boy found

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32053 views

The bodies of three children who fell through the ice on the Ingulets River were found in the Kherson region. Only two of the five children in the water were rescued.

In the Kherson region, rescue divers found the bodies of three children who fell through the ice on February 13. The victims were two boys aged 9 and 13 and a 14-year-old girl. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin in Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.

The search operation has been completed. A diving team of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kherson region has recovered the bodies of three children who fell through the ice on February 13 in the Velyko Oleksandrivska community. The day before, rescuers found the bodies of a 9-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, and today they found the body of a 13-year-old boy

- Prokudin wrote.

Addendum

On February 13, four children from the same family - two boys (13 and 9 years old) and two girls (14 and 12 years old) - were walking on the ice of the Ingulets River. The thin ice broke, and they all fell into the water. A 16-year-old girl who was nearby noticed this. She rushed to rescue the children, but ended up underwater herself. A local resident ran to the scene of the tragedy. He managed to pull out the 16-year-old rescuer and the 12-year-old girl.  

At night, the SES divers, using an underwater drone, managed to find and remove the bodies of two children from the water: A 9-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.

Tragedy in Kherson region: bodies of two more children found after falling through thin ice14.02.25, 11:23 • 26484 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
ukraineUkraine

