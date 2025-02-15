Search for three children under ice completed in Kherson region: body of another boy found

In the Kherson region, rescue divers found the bodies of three children who fell through the ice on February 13. The victims were two boys aged 9 and 13 and a 14-year-old girl. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin in Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.

The search operation has been completed. A diving team of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kherson region has recovered the bodies of three children who fell through the ice on February 13 in the Velyko Oleksandrivska community. The day before, rescuers found the bodies of a 9-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, and today they found the body of a 13-year-old boy - Prokudin wrote.

Addendum

On February 13, four children from the same family - two boys (13 and 9 years old) and two girls (14 and 12 years old) - were walking on the ice of the Ingulets River. The thin ice broke, and they all fell into the water. A 16-year-old girl who was nearby noticed this. She rushed to rescue the children, but ended up underwater herself. A local resident ran to the scene of the tragedy. He managed to pull out the 16-year-old rescuer and the 12-year-old girl.

At night, the SES divers, using an underwater drone, managed to find and remove the bodies of two children from the water: A 9-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.

