205 combat engagements recorded over the past day - General Staff

Over the past day, 205 combat engagements were recorded. The occupiers launched two missile and 69 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, and also used 44 missiles and dropped 120 guided bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, 5965 kamikaze drones were used and 4578 shellings of the positions of the Defense Forces and settlements were carried out, 91 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Krasnyi Khutir in Chernihiv Oblast and Zaliznychne, Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, seven combat engagements were recorded over the past day. The enemy launched 15 air strikes, dropped a total of 32 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 204 artillery shellings, including 10 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, 16 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarnoe, and Otradne.

In the Kupyansk direction, four enemy attacks were recorded during the day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Myrny, Kupyansk, and Borivska Andriivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 27 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi, Stavky, Torske, and Shandryholove.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 20 times in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of Vyyimka and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, seven combat engagements took place in the areas of Bila Hora, Maiske, and in the directions of Stupochky and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and in the direction of Berestok, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 57 aggressor attacks in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Vilne, Zoloty Kolodyaz, Nove Shakhove, Kotlyne, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Promin, Lysivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne, Novoukrainka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 31 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Filiia, Oleksandrogard, Maliivka, Komyshuvakha, Olhivske, Tolstoy, Piddubne, Novoivanivka, and in the direction of Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once in the Bilohirya area.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted offensive actions twice towards Plavni and Stepnohirsk, and was repelled.

In the Dnipro direction, Ukrainian units repelled two attacks by the invaders towards Antonivka and Sadove.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 890 people.

Since the beginning of the day, September 10, 153 combat engagements have taken place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and Russian troops, with the enemy continuing to exert the most pressure in the Novopavlivka and Pokrovsk directions.