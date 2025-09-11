205 combat engagements recorded over the past day - General Staff

$41.120.13
48.290.09
ukenru
05:01 AM • 5010 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 25712 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 67891 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 38489 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 40463 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 39220 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 71640 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 92431 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 71834 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 35634 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
3.5m/s
58%
756mm
Popular news
Military Medical Examination of the Armed Forces of Ukraine extends to other law enforcement agencies - SvyrydenkoSeptember 10, 08:09 PM • 6372 views
He was against aid to Ukraine, called for giving Crimea to Russia, and criticized Zelenskyy: what is Charlie Kirk known for?September 10, 09:47 PM • 6314 views
ATESH agents attacked an air defense plant in Tula (video)Video01:25 AM • 17922 views
All educators will annually receive a reward for diligent work - Svyrydenko01:44 AM • 4486 views
Merz on Russian drone invasion of Poland: deliberate provocation by the Kremlin03:46 AM • 4018 views
Publications
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history05:01 AM • 5014 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 25717 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 67897 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 71643 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 52620 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Lithuania
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 18715 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 83785 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 75928 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 71771 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 140173 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Twitter
Pantsir missile system
NASAMS

205 combat engagements recorded over the past day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

The enemy launched missile and air strikes, using kamikaze drones and MLRS.

205 combat engagements recorded over the past day - General Staff

Over the past day, 205 combat engagements were recorded. The occupiers launched two missile and 69 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, and also used 44 missiles and dropped 120 guided bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Also, 5965 kamikaze drones were used and 4578 shellings of the positions of the Defense Forces and settlements were carried out, 91 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Krasnyi Khutir in Chernihiv Oblast and Zaliznychne, Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, seven combat engagements were recorded over the past day. The enemy launched 15 air strikes, dropped a total of 32 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 204 artillery shellings, including 10 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, 16 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarnoe, and Otradne.

In the Kupyansk direction, four enemy attacks were recorded during the day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Myrny, Kupyansk, and Borivska Andriivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 27 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi, Stavky, Torske, and Shandryholove.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 20 times in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of Vyyimka and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, seven combat engagements took place in the areas of Bila Hora, Maiske, and in the directions of Stupochky and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and in the direction of Berestok, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 57 aggressor attacks in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Vilne, Zoloty Kolodyaz, Nove Shakhove, Kotlyne, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Promin, Lysivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne, Novoukrainka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 31 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Filiia, Oleksandrogard, Maliivka, Komyshuvakha, Olhivske, Tolstoy, Piddubne, Novoivanivka, and in the direction of Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once in the Bilohirya area.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted offensive actions twice towards Plavni and Stepnohirsk, and was repelled.

In the Dnipro direction, Ukrainian units repelled two attacks by the invaders towards Antonivka and Sadove.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 890 people.

Recall

Since the beginning of the day, September 10, 153 combat engagements have taken place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and Russian troops, with the enemy continuing to exert the most pressure in the Novopavlivka and Pokrovsk directions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Vovchansk
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kupyansk