In Ukraine, the harvesting of wheat, barley, peas and rapeseed has been completed — how much was harvested

Ukrainian farmers have threshed 33 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops and more than 6 million tonnes of oilseeds; the harvesting of wheat, barley, peas and rapeseed has been completed. This was reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, UNN writes.

As of September 22, farmers had harvested 7.01 million hectares, or 61% of the projected area. The gross harvest of grain and leguminous crops amounts to 33 million tonnes, with an average yield of 4.7 tonnes per hectare", the statement said - the statement said.

By major crop, the following has been harvested:

wheat – harvesting has been completed, with 25.31 million tonnes harvested from an area of 5.11 million hectares at an average yield of 4.95 tonnes per hectare;

barley – harvesting has been completed, with 6.39 million tonnes harvested from an area of 1.48 million hectares at a yield of 4.33 tonnes per hectare;

peas – harvesting has been completed, with 812,200 tonnes harvested from an area of 301,900 hectares at a yield of 2.69 tonnes per hectare;

millet – 62,200 tonnes from an area of 26,900 hectares at a yield of 2.32 tonnes per hectare;

buckwheat – 37,100 tonnes from an area of 26,600 hectares at a yield of 1.39 tonnes per hectare;

corn – 339,800 tonnes from an area of 67,900 hectares at a yield of 5 tonnes per hectare.

Farmers in the southern and central regions harvested the largest volumes of grain

Odesa region – 4.83 million tonnes of grain were harvested from an area of 1.19 million hectares. In particular, wheat – 3.22 million tonnes from 773,200 hectares, barley – 1.31 million tonnes from 308,700 hectares, peas – 294,000 tonnes from 106,900 hectares.

Dnipropetrovsk region – 2.72 million tonnes of grain were threshed from 663,300 hectares. In particular, wheat – 2.04 million tonnes from 462,900 hectares, barley – 574,600 tonnes from 159,100 hectares, peas – 37,000 tonnes from 16,200 hectares.

Kirovohrad region – the gross harvest amounts to 2.43 million tonnes from an area of 561,000 hectares. A total of 1.92 million tonnes of wheat was threshed from 426,400 hectares, barley – 412,500 tonnes from 98,000 hectares, peas – 82,000 tonnes from 31,300 hectares.

The highest average grain yield was recorded at farms in Khmelnytskyi region (7.06 tonnes per hectare), Sumy region (6.06 tonnes per hectare) and Kyiv region (5.58 tonnes per hectare).

Farmers are also continuing to harvest late-season and industrial crops:

rapeseed – harvesting has been completed, with 3.857 million tonnes threshed from an area of 1.33 million hectares at a yield of 2.9 tonnes per hectare;

sunflower – 1.5 million tonnes threshed from an area of 756,200 hectares, or 14% of the projected area, at a yield of 1.98 tonnes per hectare;

soybeans – 655,400 tonnes harvested from an area of 327,600 hectares, or 21% of the projected area, at a yield of 2 tonnes per hectare;

sugar beets – 19,300 tonnes harvested from an area of 450 hectares at a yield of 42.89 tonnes per hectare.

Zelenskyy warned of a threat to global food security due to the blockade of the Black Sea