20 years since the “assassination attempt” on Yanukovych: how it happened

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 63089 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103003 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166253 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137433 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142906 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138947 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181867 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112058 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172458 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104743 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 99224 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109506 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111600 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 45250 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 52384 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166258 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181869 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172460 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199837 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188786 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141647 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141709 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146424 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137861 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154759 views
20 years since the “assassination attempt” on Yanukovych: how it happened

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12033 views

On September 24, 2004, student Dmytro Romaniuk threw an egg at then-Prime Minister Viktor Yanukovych. The incident became a legendary “assassination attempt” and a source of jokes during the presidential campaign.

Exactly 20 years ago in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, there was an "attempted assassination" of the then Prime Minister of Ukraine and presidential candidate Viktor Yanukovych - a student of the Precarpathian University, Dmytro Romaniuk, threw an egg at Yanukovych. UNN decided to recall the legendary "attempt".

Details

It was on September 24, 2004, that the then Prime Minister of Ukraine and presidential candidate Viktor Yanukovych arrived by bus at Vasyl Stefanyk Precarpathian National University in Ivano-Frankivsk, where he was met in front of the university by a group of students shouting "Yushchenko, Yushchenko.

Getting off the bus, 1st year student Dmytro Romaniuk threw an egg at Yanukovych, who fell down like an actor, as if he had been shot by a sniper. The incident was widely shared online and became a source of jokes throughout the presidential campaign.

It was also initially stated that there had been a serious assassination attempt on Yanukovych, and he was allegedly diagnosed with a "head injury" in the hospital as a result of being hit with a "heavy blunt object.

A criminal investigation was even opened against Romanyuk, but as he himself stated, if Yanukovych had won instead of Yushchenko, he would most likely have had to serve a considerable term in prison.

After 10 years, Romaniuk became a candidate of economic sciences, and in 2019 he became deputy head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration, where he worked until 2020.

In 2024, Romaniuk became chairman of the board of the Ivano-Frankivsk Business Association.

Everyone knows what happened to Yanukovych. During the Revolution of Dignity in 2014, the then-president fled to Russia, where he has remained ever since. In 2022, Yanukovych called on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to "stop the bloodshed" at all costs.

Addendum

In 2023, the State Bureau of Investigation completed its investigation into the biggest Maidan case. Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and the entire power bloc of the time will be tried for the shooting of the Heavenly Hundred.

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office have sent to court an indictment against the former President of Ukraine and 9 former high-ranking officials who organized a number of grave and especially grave crimes against protesters in the center of the capital on February 18-20, 2014.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk

Contact us about advertising