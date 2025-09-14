184 combat engagements in 24 hours: General Staff publishes maps

$41.310.10
48.270.03
ukenru
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 27034 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 58619 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 13, 07:00 AM • 61847 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
September 12, 07:25 PM • 52969 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 64272 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 37683 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 64283 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 62360 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 38356 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 37380 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.8m/s
58%
758mm
Popular news
"They must see it clearly": Head of Kyiv City Military Administration with security advisors from EU countries honored the memory of victims of the Russian strike on DarnytsiaPhotoSeptember 13, 07:47 PM • 5592 views
In Poland, the roof was damaged and the cross was cut from the dome of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic ChurchSeptember 13, 10:20 PM • 7000 views
Ukraine plans to create a Kill Zone with drone lines up to 30 km on the front – ShmyhalPhoto11:50 PM • 4476 views
Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries do not have Western support - Bloomberg12:23 AM • 21300 views
"Reminiscent of 1938": Kaja Kallas modeled Europe's future in case of Ukraine's defeat02:31 AM • 11085 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 61847 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 40371 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 40803 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 64283 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 38700 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
Mark Rutte
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 16565 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 62359 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 49744 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 97653 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 57829 views
Actual
Bild
9K720 Iskander
Facebook
YouTube
E-6 Mercury

184 combat engagements in 24 hours: General Staff publishes maps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

On September 13, 184 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy carried out 89 air strikes, dropping 163 guided bombs. The Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, four artillery pieces, and one important object of the occupiers.

184 combat engagements in 24 hours: General Staff publishes maps

On September 13, 184 combat engagements were recorded at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's summary.

Details

It is noted that yesterday the enemy launched 89 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, including dropping 163 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out 4785 shellings, 137 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and used 6325 kamikaze drones for attacks.

According to the General Staff, the aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly on the areas of the settlements of Zaliznychne, Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Kozatske, Inhulets in Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, four artillery pieces, and one other important object of the Russian invaders.

- the summary states.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, three combat engagements took place last day. The enemy launched 8 air strikes, dropping a total of 20 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 180 artillery shellings, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, 14 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarnoe, Fyholivka, and in the direction of Khatnie, Otradne.

In the Kupiansk direction, 11 enemy attacks took place last day. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy in the areas of Myrny, Stepova Novoselivka, and in the direction of Kupiansk, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 16 times. They tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Hrekivka, Zarichne, and towards Stavky.

In the Siversk direction, over the past day, the enemy carried out 22 attacks on the positions of our units in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements were recorded in the area of Bila Hora and towards Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 10 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Katerynivka, Poltavka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Pleshchiivka and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 52 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Mykolaivka, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, Shakhove, and towards Novopavlivka and Filiia.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 41 attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Oleksandhrad, Ternove, Voskresenka, Maliivka, Olhivske, and in the direction of Ivanivka, Novoivanivka, and Poltavka.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Last day, in the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance to the fortifications of our defenders three times.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Recall

Last day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 880 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized three tanks, 42 artillery systems, one multiple rocket launcher system, 261 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 102 units of automotive equipment, and one heavy flamethrower system of the occupiers.

The situation on the battlefield is difficult, but we control the front – Zelenskyy13.09.25, 18:25 • 4014 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast