184 combat engagements in 24 hours: General Staff publishes maps

On September 13, 184 combat engagements were recorded at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's summary.

It is noted that yesterday the enemy launched 89 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, including dropping 163 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out 4785 shellings, 137 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and used 6325 kamikaze drones for attacks.

According to the General Staff, the aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly on the areas of the settlements of Zaliznychne, Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Kozatske, Inhulets in Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, four artillery pieces, and one other important object of the Russian invaders. - the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, three combat engagements took place last day. The enemy launched 8 air strikes, dropping a total of 20 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 180 artillery shellings, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, 14 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarnoe, Fyholivka, and in the direction of Khatnie, Otradne.

In the Kupiansk direction, 11 enemy attacks took place last day. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy in the areas of Myrny, Stepova Novoselivka, and in the direction of Kupiansk, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 16 times. They tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Hrekivka, Zarichne, and towards Stavky.

In the Siversk direction, over the past day, the enemy carried out 22 attacks on the positions of our units in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements were recorded in the area of Bila Hora and towards Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 10 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Katerynivka, Poltavka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Pleshchiivka and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 52 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Mykolaivka, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, Shakhove, and towards Novopavlivka and Filiia.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 41 attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Oleksandhrad, Ternove, Voskresenka, Maliivka, Olhivske, and in the direction of Ivanivka, Novoivanivka, and Poltavka.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Last day, in the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance to the fortifications of our defenders three times.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Last day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 880 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized three tanks, 42 artillery systems, one multiple rocket launcher system, 261 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 102 units of automotive equipment, and one heavy flamethrower system of the occupiers.

The situation on the battlefield is difficult, but we control the front – Zelenskyy