Exclusive
02:03 PM
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
10:21 AM
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 13, 07:00 AM
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
September 12, 07:25 PM
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
The situation on the battlefield is difficult, but we control the front – Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the situation on the battlefield is difficult due to the number of Russians and drones, but Ukraine controls the front. He refuted claims of Russia's advance in the east, calling them disinformation.

The situation on the battlefield is difficult, but we control the front – Zelenskyy

The situation on the battlefield is difficult and complicated by the number of Russians and drones. However, Ukraine controls the front. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Regarding the battlefield, the situation is difficult. It is complicated by the number of the enemy, the number of drones, and changes in technology: today there are some drones – one electronic warfare system works, tomorrow the drones change, the engines change – other lines and electronic warfare systems work. It is very important to understand first and foremost: we control the front 

- Zelenskyy stated.

The President claims that accusations that Russia is advancing in the east are completely unfounded.

I've heard this from many. Russians are much better at disinformation than on the battlefield. There are more of them than Ukrainians. This is their advantage. Their strongest grouping is in the east, but they are in very difficult conditions. What I heard: how they are advancing and that in three months they will occupy the east, is a lie. They will not be able to do this for years. I would like our partners' intelligence agencies to have daily consultations with Ukraine's intelligence. Directly from the battlefield 

- Zelenskyy said.

"It has been going on for over a year": the National Security and Defense Council reacted to reports of a "new Russian offensive"04.09.25, 10:16 • 3540 views

Addition

Zelenskyy stated that the Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy.

Anna Murashko

War in UkrainePolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Sumy