The situation on the battlefield is difficult, but we control the front – Zelenskyy

The situation on the battlefield is difficult and complicated by the number of Russians and drones. However, Ukraine controls the front. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Regarding the battlefield, the situation is difficult. It is complicated by the number of the enemy, the number of drones, and changes in technology: today there are some drones – one electronic warfare system works, tomorrow the drones change, the engines change – other lines and electronic warfare systems work. It is very important to understand first and foremost: we control the front - Zelenskyy stated.

The President claims that accusations that Russia is advancing in the east are completely unfounded.

I've heard this from many. Russians are much better at disinformation than on the battlefield. There are more of them than Ukrainians. This is their advantage. Their strongest grouping is in the east, but they are in very difficult conditions. What I heard: how they are advancing and that in three months they will occupy the east, is a lie. They will not be able to do this for years. I would like our partners' intelligence agencies to have daily consultations with Ukraine's intelligence. Directly from the battlefield - Zelenskyy said.

Addition

Zelenskyy stated that the Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy.