176 battles at the front: where the hottest spots are and what's happening in Kursk region

176 combat engagements took place at the front yesterday, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector and in the Kursk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on January 8, UNN reports.

In total, 176 combat engagements were registered over the last day - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 45 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropped 93 KABs, and used 2021 kamikaze drones to destroy them. The enemy also carried out about five thousand artillery attacks, including 139 from multiple launch rocket systems.

"Over the past day, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and the control center of the Russian invaders' UAVs," the report says.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy tried to advance four times in the area of Vovchansk and Tykhyi in vain.

Three occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector over the past day. Defense forces repelled the enemy's assault near Topoly, Holubivka and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 14 times. He tried to advance near Novosergiyivka, Nadiya, Pershotravneve, Cherneshchyna, Makiivka, Zarichne, Terny and Ivanivka.

In the Siversky sector, our troops repelled seven enemy attacks in the area of Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy launched seven attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Vasyukivka, Bondarne, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky and Bila Hora.

Over the last day, the enemy attacked Toretsk nine times in the Toretsk sector, in some cases with the support of aviation.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 41 aggressor attacks in the areas of Tarasivka, Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Kotlynne, Novovasylivka and Nadiyivka over the past day.

Defense forces repelled 25 attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions over the past day in the Kurakhove sector near Sribne, Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Andriivka, Kurakhove and Dachne.

On the Vremivsky direction, the enemy made 21 attacks on our positions in the areas of Yantarne, Kostyantynopolske, Uspenivka, Kostyantynopil, Novosilka and Pryvilne. In addition, the enemy actively used assault and bombing aircraft against settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks.

The enemy did not conduct any active hostilities in the Orikhivsky and Huliaypilsky sectors yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"The operation in the Kursk region is underway, 32 combat engagements took place yesterday, enemy artillery fired 146 times at settlements and positions of our troops, including six times from multiple rocket launchers," the report says.

According to the General Staff, our soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

