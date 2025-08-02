$41.710.05
August 1, 05:22 PM • 25514 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 96482 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 88604 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 56626 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 68073 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 128132 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 67798 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 155261 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 152032 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 132552 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

172 battles took place at the front in 24 hours: the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the enemy in more than 10 directions (maps)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

On August 1, 172 combat engagements took place at the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit seven areas of concentration of personnel and two enemy artillery systems.

172 battles took place at the front in 24 hours: the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the enemy in more than 10 directions (maps)

On August 1, 172 combat engagements took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses in personnel and equipment on the occupation forces, and are also actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear. This was reported by UNN with reference to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated 02.08.2025.

Details

According to operational information, as of 08:00, 172 combat engagements were recorded at the front.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 70 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using 116 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out 5859 shellings, 62 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3766 kamikaze drones for attacks.

- the report says.

The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of Pidlyman, Kharkiv region; Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region; Bilohirya, Zaporizhzhia region; Kherson, Kozatske, Kherson region.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit seven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and two enemy artillery systems.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, eight attacks by Russian invaders took place. The enemy launched 14 air strikes, dropping 24 guided bombs, and carried out 445 shellings, including seven from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Last day, the enemy attacked four times in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction - in the areas of Krasne Pershe and Kamyanka.

In the Kupiansk direction, ten enemy attacks were recorded. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Holubivka, Zahryzove, Lozova, and Kindrashivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 20 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Karpivka, Yampolivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and Dibrova.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy advanced six times on the positions of our units in the areas of Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamyanske, and towards Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy assaults towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks near the settlements of Dyliivka, Krymske, Toretsk, and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 66 aggressor attacks in the areas of Popiv Yar, Mayak, Razine, Novoekonomichne, Zatyshok, Lysivka, Promin, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne, and Zelenyi Kut.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 23 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Oleksandrogard, Pidddubne, Tovste, Maliivka, Voskresenka, and Novopil.

In the Orikhiv direction, near Kamianka, the invaders made one futile attack on the positions of our defenders.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, enemy units tried to advance seven times on the positions of our troops.

In the Huliaipole direction, no combat engagements took place.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

In total, last day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1010 people. Also, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized one armored combat vehicle, 38 artillery systems, one multiple rocket launcher system, 139 UAVs, and 130 units of enemy automotive equipment.

Russia and occupied Crimea under massive drone attack: details02.08.25, 03:33 • 2514 views

Vita Zelenetska

War
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Kherson
Kupyansk