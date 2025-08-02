172 battles took place at the front in 24 hours: the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the enemy in more than 10 directions (maps)

On August 1, 172 combat engagements took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses in personnel and equipment on the occupation forces, and are also actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear. This was reported by UNN with reference to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated 02.08.2025.

Details

According to operational information, as of 08:00, 172 combat engagements were recorded at the front.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 70 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using 116 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out 5859 shellings, 62 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3766 kamikaze drones for attacks. - the report says.

The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of Pidlyman, Kharkiv region; Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region; Bilohirya, Zaporizhzhia region; Kherson, Kozatske, Kherson region.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit seven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and two enemy artillery systems.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, eight attacks by Russian invaders took place. The enemy launched 14 air strikes, dropping 24 guided bombs, and carried out 445 shellings, including seven from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Last day, the enemy attacked four times in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction - in the areas of Krasne Pershe and Kamyanka.

In the Kupiansk direction, ten enemy attacks were recorded. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Holubivka, Zahryzove, Lozova, and Kindrashivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 20 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Karpivka, Yampolivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and Dibrova.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy advanced six times on the positions of our units in the areas of Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamyanske, and towards Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy assaults towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks near the settlements of Dyliivka, Krymske, Toretsk, and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 66 aggressor attacks in the areas of Popiv Yar, Mayak, Razine, Novoekonomichne, Zatyshok, Lysivka, Promin, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne, and Zelenyi Kut.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 23 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Oleksandrogard, Pidddubne, Tovste, Maliivka, Voskresenka, and Novopil.

In the Orikhiv direction, near Kamianka, the invaders made one futile attack on the positions of our defenders.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, enemy units tried to advance seven times on the positions of our troops.

In the Huliaipole direction, no combat engagements took place.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

In total, last day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1010 people. Also, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized one armored combat vehicle, 38 artillery systems, one multiple rocket launcher system, 139 UAVs, and 130 units of enemy automotive equipment.

