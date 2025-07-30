17-year-old female driver dies in car crash in Sumy region: three other teenagers were in the car

In Sumy region, a 17-year-old female driver in a "Dacia Logan" got into an accident and died. Three other teenagers were also in the car, UNN reports with reference to the Sumy region police.

Details

On the night of July 30, a road accident involving a minor occurred in Lebedyn district. Police worked at the scene.

According to preliminary investigation data, the 17-year-old female driver, while driving a Dacia Logan, lost control, drove onto the roadside, and caused the car to overturn. As a result of the accident, the girl died at the scene. Three other teenagers were also in the car, who, according to initial information, did not sustain any bodily injuries.

Based on this fact, the police have opened a criminal proceeding under Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of road safety rules or vehicle operation by persons driving vehicles while intoxicated," within the framework of which all circumstances of the incident are being established.

