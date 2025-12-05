$42.200.13
December 4, 08:25 PM
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 23554 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 21552 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 37003 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 27964 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 42352 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 22955 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 22398 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 22578 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 32149 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
167 battles on the front, 52 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff updates combat map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 167 combat engagements over the past day, with 52 enemy attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy launched 61 air strikes and carried out 6,664 shelling attacks.

167 battles on the front, 52 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff updates combat map

In the Pokrovsk direction, 52 enemy attacks were stopped last day, or almost a third of all 167 battles on the front, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on December 5, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 167 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 61 air strikes, dropped 173 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 6,664 shellings, including 153 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 4,480 kamikaze drones for attacks.   

Air strikes hit, in particular, the areas of the settlements of Shalyhyne, Sumy Oblast; Ternuvate, Huliaipole, Staroukrainka, Stepnohirsk, Hryhorivka, Veselianka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.   

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and three enemy artillery systems.   

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched two air strikes, dropping a total of five guided aerial bombs, and carried out 175 shellings, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.   

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped four enemy attacks in the areas of Izbytske, Prylipky, and Synelnykove.   

In the Kupyansk direction, two attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions near the settlement of Pishchane.   

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked nine times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Hrekivka, Drobycheve, Zarichne, and Oleksandrivka.   

In the Slovyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebryanka, Fedorivka, and Siversk.   

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement took place in the area of the settlement of Chasiv Yar.   

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kostiantynivka, Mykolaipillia, Torske, and in the direction of Berestok and Sofiivka.   

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 52 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Vilne, Novoekonomichne, Dorozhne, Shevchenko, Rodynske, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Svitlo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne.   

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks yesterday in the areas of Zelene Hai, Yalta, Oleksandrograf, Sosnivka, Stepove, Verbove, Pryvilne, Vyshneve, Pavlivka, Krasnohirske, and Rybne.   

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 Russian attacks in the areas of Zatyshshia, Huliaipole, and towards Pryluky.   

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy made one attempt to break through the defense of our defenders in the area of Prymorske.   

In the Prydniprovsky direction, our defenders successfully stopped an enemy attack on the positions of the Defense Forces in the direction of the Antonivsky bridge.   

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.   

Enemy losses on December 4: minus 1240 soldiers, 424 UAVs and an aircraft

Julia Shramko

