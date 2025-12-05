167 battles on the front, 52 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff updates combat map

In the Pokrovsk direction, 52 enemy attacks were stopped last day, or almost a third of all 167 battles on the front, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on December 5, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 167 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 61 air strikes, dropped 173 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 6,664 shellings, including 153 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 4,480 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Air strikes hit, in particular, the areas of the settlements of Shalyhyne, Sumy Oblast; Ternuvate, Huliaipole, Staroukrainka, Stepnohirsk, Hryhorivka, Veselianka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and three enemy artillery systems.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched two air strikes, dropping a total of five guided aerial bombs, and carried out 175 shellings, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped four enemy attacks in the areas of Izbytske, Prylipky, and Synelnykove.

In the Kupyansk direction, two attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions near the settlement of Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked nine times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Hrekivka, Drobycheve, Zarichne, and Oleksandrivka.

In the Slovyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebryanka, Fedorivka, and Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement took place in the area of the settlement of Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kostiantynivka, Mykolaipillia, Torske, and in the direction of Berestok and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 52 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Vilne, Novoekonomichne, Dorozhne, Shevchenko, Rodynske, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Svitlo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks yesterday in the areas of Zelene Hai, Yalta, Oleksandrograf, Sosnivka, Stepove, Verbove, Pryvilne, Vyshneve, Pavlivka, Krasnohirske, and Rybne.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 Russian attacks in the areas of Zatyshshia, Huliaipole, and towards Pryluky.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy made one attempt to break through the defense of our defenders in the area of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, our defenders successfully stopped an enemy attack on the positions of the Defense Forces in the direction of the Antonivsky bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Enemy losses on December 4: minus 1240 soldiers, 424 UAVs and an aircraft