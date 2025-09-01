$41.320.06
16-year-old Ukrainian refugee killed in Germany: pushed under train by migrant – Bild

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

In Germany, 16-year-old Liana Kassai died under the wheels of a train after a 31-year-old man pushed her onto the tracks. The assailant, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia, is in a psychiatric hospital, and his criminal responsibility is being investigated.

16-year-old Ukrainian refugee killed in Germany: pushed under train by migrant – Bild

The tragic death of 16-year-old Liana shocked Germany: the girl, who was returning home after classes, was pushed onto the tracks by a 31-year-old man from Iraq. The train was traveling at a speed of about 100 km/h, and the teenager had no chance of survival. Currently, the perpetrator is in a psychiatric hospital, he was diagnosed with schizophrenia, and the question of his criminal responsibility is still being checked. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

Details

The tragedy occurred on August 11 in the German city of Friedland. 16-year-old Liana Kassai was returning home after classes and was waiting for her train when a 31-year-old man named Muhammad pushed her directly onto the tracks. The train was moving at a speed of about 100 km/h, so the girl had no chance of survival.

Eyewitnesses noted that the man had been behaving aggressively and unpredictably for several days.

"A terrible person, completely insane!" – said a witness to BILD.

At the time of the tragedy, Liana was talking on the phone with her grandfather.

"Her grandfather had to listen to everything. He heard screams, and then only the sound of the train," said Geisleden Mayor Markus Janitzki.

After the incident, the perpetrator's DNA traces confirmed his involvement. The grandfather immediately notified Liana's parents, but by the time they arrived, their daughter's body was already being taken away by the police.

Mayor Janitzki knew the family since their move to Germany. In July 2022, they left Mariupol after Russian troops destroyed their home. The municipality of Geisleden provided the family with a room in the fire station, where they began a new life after weeks of fear and uncertainty.

Tragic death of a Ukrainian woman in the USA: 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska killed at a train station in North Carolina26.08.25, 16:00 • 9462 views

The parents quickly found jobs, and the children went to school and kindergarten. Liana was finishing her studies, supporting her parents, and helping her younger brothers, who were 5 and 11 years old.

"She was a role model for her brothers. She was loving, ambitious, hardworking, and quickly learned German," her relatives recall.

As for the attacker, it later turned out that his asylum application was rejected back in December 2022. Under Dublin III Regulation, Muhammad was supposed to be transferred to Lithuania, where he first entered the EU. The man filed an appeal, which initially allowed him to stay in Germany, but in February 2025, the Administrative Court of Göttingen rejected his claim.

After immigration authorities filed a request in July 2025 to detain Muhammad for deportation, the Hanover District Court rejected it (a few weeks before the tragedy), stating that the documents were insufficiently substantiated.

Ukrainian trucker killed in Germany over dispute about Putin - report11.11.24, 12:59 • 18096 views

Currently, Muhammad is in a closed psychiatric ward, diagnosed with schizophrenia.

"Whether he is criminally responsible is still being checked," a prosecutor's spokesman told BILD.

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergenciesOur people abroad
Bild
Iraq
European Union
Lithuania
Germany
Mariupol