16-year-old boy beats 62-year-old man in Kyiv region: police investigate crime

Law enforcement officers have launched a criminal investigation into the beating of a man in the village of Hrebinky, Bila Tserkva district. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv Oblast police.

The incident occurred on July 15 around 8:00 PM. As the victim's wife writes, a 16-year-old youth beat a 62-year-old man. The victim was Serhiy Martynenko, and the assailant was Hlib Oreshnikov.

According to the police, the man found a group of minors resting near his home – they were behaving defiantly, shouting loudly, and littering.

The victim's wife claims that her husband made a remark to the group, to which the young man attacked him with his fists. The police confirmed the same, adding that Serhiy Martynenko was taken to the hospital with bodily injuries.

Law enforcement officers identified all participants in the incident. At the same time, the victim's wife, Larysa Martynenko, named everyone who was with Oreshnikov:

Oleksandr Hryshchenko;

Diana Kopylova;

Marharyta Movchan;

Kateryna Leonova.

None of the children had the desire to call the police or provide assistance. When they saw that neighbors were coming towards them, they started running away - some on scooters, some just on foot – wrote the victim's wife.

She added that the suspects' relatives do not admit their children's guilt and are trying to "hush up" the case.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the infliction of bodily harm (Part 1 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for a fine of up to fifty tax-free minimum incomes of citizens, public works for up to two hundred hours, or correctional labor for up to one year.

