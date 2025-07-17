$41.810.01
48.520.28
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
08:49 AM • 17924 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 209443 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 124639 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:34 PM • 150827 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
July 16, 05:16 PM • 133882 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 103369 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 263552 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 69785 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 78707 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 90888 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

16-year-old boy beats 62-year-old man in Kyiv region: police investigate crime

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1252 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1252 views

In the village of Hrebinky, Bila Tserkva district, a 16-year-old boy beat a 62-year-old man who had reprimanded a group of minors. The police have launched a pre-trial investigation into the infliction of bodily harm.

16-year-old boy beats 62-year-old man in Kyiv region: police investigate crime

Law enforcement officers have launched a criminal investigation into the beating of a man in the village of Hrebinky, Bila Tserkva district. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv Oblast police.

Details

The incident occurred on July 15 around 8:00 PM. As the victim's wife writes, a 16-year-old youth beat a 62-year-old man. The victim was Serhiy Martynenko, and the assailant was Hlib Oreshnikov.

According to the police, the man found a group of minors resting near his home – they were behaving defiantly, shouting loudly, and littering.

The victim's wife claims that her husband made a remark to the group, to which the young man attacked him with his fists. The police confirmed the same, adding that Serhiy Martynenko was taken to the hospital with bodily injuries.

Law enforcement officers identified all participants in the incident. At the same time, the victim's wife, Larysa Martynenko, named everyone who was with Oreshnikov:

  • Oleksandr Hryshchenko;
    • Diana Kopylova;
      • Marharyta Movchan;
        • Kateryna Leonova.

          None of the children had the desire to call the police or provide assistance. When they saw that neighbors were coming towards them, they started running away - some on scooters, some just on foot

          – wrote the victim's wife.

          She added that the suspects' relatives do not admit their children's guilt and are trying to "hush up" the case.

          A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the infliction of bodily harm (Part 1 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for a fine of up to fifty tax-free minimum incomes of citizens, public works for up to two hundred hours, or correctional labor for up to one year.

          Recall

          Earlier, UNN reported that in Kyiv, in Pechersk, two men raped and robbed a minor girl. For this crime, the perpetrators received a punishment of 9 years in prison.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          SocietyCrimes and emergenciesEventsKyiv region
          Kyiv Oblast
          Kyiv
