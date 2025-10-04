$41.280.05
October 3, 04:00 PM
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
October 3, 07:29 AM
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
Tags
Authors
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM
159 combat engagements on the front line in 24 hours: updated General Staff maps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

Over the past day, 159 combat engagements took place on the front line. The enemy launched three missile and 67 air strikes, used 41 missiles, dropped 142 guided aerial bombs, and deployed 6,264 kamikaze drones.

159 combat engagements on the front line in 24 hours: updated General Staff maps

Over the past day, 159 combat engagements were recorded at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that on October 3, the enemy launched three missile and 67 air strikes, used 41 missiles, and dropped 142 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4433 shellings, including 93 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6264 kamikaze drones for attacks. The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region; Hryhorivka, Lukianivske, Pavlivka, Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region; Olhivka, Kherson region.

- the General Staff reported.

It is indicated that over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, four artillery pieces, and the enemy's command post.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks. Over the past day, the enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropped a total of 25 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 198 shellings, including 15 from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, our troops stopped 13 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Kamianka, and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupiansk direction, three attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Kupiansk, Radiivka, and towards the settlement of Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 12 times, trying to break through our defense near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Serednie, Shandyholove, Kolodiazi, and Torske.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks near Serebrianka, Vyimka, Pereizne, and towards Yampil and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out ten attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 56 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Razyne, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoseriivka, and Filiia.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 28 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Sosnivka, Vorone, Sichneve, Novoivanivka, Novohryhorivka, and towards Novomykolaivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven Russian attacks in the Poltavka area.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy made one attempt to break through the defense of our defenders in the direction of the settlement of Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, our defenders successfully stopped the enemy attack on the positions of the Defense Forces.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Recall

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 950 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized a tank, an armored combat vehicle, 15 artillery systems, a multiple launch rocket system, 450 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 10 missiles, 73 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment of the occupiers.

Ukrainian Armed Forces show spectacular destruction of Russian cannon, self-propelled artillery, and mortar in Kramatorsk direction04.10.25, 04:40 • 2816 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine