159 combat engagements on the front line in 24 hours: updated General Staff maps

Over the past day, 159 combat engagements were recorded at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that on October 3, the enemy launched three missile and 67 air strikes, used 41 missiles, and dropped 142 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4433 shellings, including 93 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6264 kamikaze drones for attacks. The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region; Hryhorivka, Lukianivske, Pavlivka, Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region; Olhivka, Kherson region. - the General Staff reported.

It is indicated that over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, four artillery pieces, and the enemy's command post.

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks. Over the past day, the enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropped a total of 25 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 198 shellings, including 15 from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, our troops stopped 13 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Kamianka, and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupiansk direction, three attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Kupiansk, Radiivka, and towards the settlement of Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 12 times, trying to break through our defense near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Serednie, Shandyholove, Kolodiazi, and Torske.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks near Serebrianka, Vyimka, Pereizne, and towards Yampil and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out ten attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 56 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Razyne, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoseriivka, and Filiia.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 28 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Sosnivka, Vorone, Sichneve, Novoivanivka, Novohryhorivka, and towards Novomykolaivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven Russian attacks in the Poltavka area.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy made one attempt to break through the defense of our defenders in the direction of the settlement of Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, our defenders successfully stopped the enemy attack on the positions of the Defense Forces.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 950 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized a tank, an armored combat vehicle, 15 artillery systems, a multiple launch rocket system, 450 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 10 missiles, 73 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment of the occupiers.

