EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 14634 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 24428 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 22670 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 32715 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 37295 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 51182 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 76334 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 51808 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 48370 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
158 combat engagements recorded at the front - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

Over the past day, 158 combat engagements took place on the front line. The enemy launched 66 air strikes and carried out 4286 shellings, losing 980 servicemen and a significant amount of equipment.

158 combat engagements recorded at the front - General Staff

Over the past day, 158 combat engagements were recorded on the front line. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy launched 66 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using five missiles and dropping 166 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out 4286 shellings, 133 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 6447 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The aggressor also carried out air strikes, particularly on areas of settlements in Baranyvka, Kharkiv Oblast; Velykomykhailivka, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Huliaipole, Prydorozhne, Novoboykivske, Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Odrado-Kamianka, Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of personnel concentration, five command posts, six artillery pieces, and one other important object of the Russian invaders.

The situation on the front looks like this:

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, one combat engagement took place. The enemy launched three air strikes, dropping six guided bombs, and carried out 152 shellings, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction yesterday, 11 combat engagements took place near Synelnykove, Prylipky, Vovchansk, and towards Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, three attacks by the occupiers took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy towards Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 13 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Kolodiazi, Novoselivka, Serednie, and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven enemy attacks yesterday. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Yampil, Serebrianka, and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement was recorded in the Chasiv Yar area.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 24 attacks near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Yablunivka, and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 47 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 17 attacks near the settlements of Oleksandrograf, Novoselivka, Sosnivka, Verbove, Krasnohirske, Pryvilne, Zlahoda, and Rybne.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy carried out 13 assault actions, Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks in the areas of Solodke, Huliaipole, and towards Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked once: towards Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to approach our positions near the Antonivskyi Bridge yesterday.

The losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 980 personnel. The enemy also lost two tanks, 10 armored combat vehicles, 64 artillery systems, three multiple rocket launcher systems, two air defense systems, 653 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, one special equipment unit, and 207 automotive equipment units.

Moscow attacked by drones: explosions heard, local airports suspended operations15.12.25, 06:27 • 3060 views

