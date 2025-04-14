158 combat clashes in a day: General Staff told where it is hottest - maps

During the day of April 13, 158 combat clashes took place on the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched one missile and 128 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using two missiles and dropping 213 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out about seven thousand shellings, 149 of which were from rocket salvo fire systems, and involved 3,462 kamikaze drones for destruction.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Lisne, Myropilske, Petrushivka, Ugroidy, Ryasne, Osoivka, Velykyi Prikil, Hlybne of Sumy region; Nova Poltavka, Novopil of Donetsk region; Gulyaipole, Privilne, Chervone, Malinivka, Kamyanske, Stepnohirsk of Zaporizhzhia region - reported in the General Staff.

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 16 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and six artillery pieces of the Russian invaders.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions three times in the directions of the settlements of Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory last day.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were four attacks by the occupiers. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Petropavlivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and Zahryzove.

In the Liman direction, the enemy attacked 21 times. He tried to advance in the areas of Serhiivka, Katerynivka, Ridkodub, Novomykhailivka, Zelena Dolyna, Hrekivka, Torske, Yampolivka and Novyi.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled two assaults by the occupation forces near the settlement of Verkhnyokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, six combat clashes were recorded in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Ozaryanivka, Druzhba and Leonidivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 54 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Tarasivka, Vodyane Druge, Yelyzavetivka, Kotlyne, Novosergiyivka, Bohdanivka, Andriivka and towards Stara Mykolaivka, Zvirvoe, Udachne and Oleksandropol.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried in vain to break through near Kostiantynopol and Rozliv ten times.

In the Gulyaipil direction, there were 11 combat clashes with the enemy in the areas of Novopole, Novoselka, Privilne, Vilne Pole and Shevchenko.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out four offensive actions in the areas of Stepove, Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Pridniprovsk direction, the aggressor made two unsuccessful attempts to advance.

In the operational zone in the Kursk region, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 18 attacks by Russian invaders yesterday. In addition, the enemy launched 37 air strikes using 58 guided air bombs, and also carried out 505 artillery shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including 18 from rocket salvo fire systems.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Let us remind you

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on April 13, Russian troops lost 1,310 soldiers and 19 tanks. The total losses of the enemy since 02.24.22 reached 933,980 people.

