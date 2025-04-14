158 combat clashes in a day: General Staff told where it is hottest - maps

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 12864 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 11318 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 17005 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 26576 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 57672 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 55231 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

05:58 AM • 32900 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59336 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106175 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164213 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 49728 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41091 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 43676 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 45302 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 18990 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 12864 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 45570 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 57672 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 55231 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 164213 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19170 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20056 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 21775 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 23767 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26437 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

158 combat clashes in a day: General Staff told where it is hottest - maps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3956 views

During April 13, 158 combat clashes took place on the front. The enemy launched 128 air strikes and involved 3,462 kamikaze drones.

158 combat clashes in a day: General Staff told where it is hottest - maps

During the day of April 13, 158 combat clashes took place on the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched one missile and 128 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using two missiles and dropping 213 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out about seven thousand shellings, 149 of which were from rocket salvo fire systems, and involved 3,462 kamikaze drones for destruction.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Lisne, Myropilske, Petrushivka, Ugroidy, Ryasne, Osoivka, Velykyi Prikil, Hlybne of Sumy region; Nova Poltavka, Novopil of Donetsk region; Gulyaipole, Privilne, Chervone, Malinivka, Kamyanske, Stepnohirsk of Zaporizhzhia region

- reported in the General Staff.

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 16 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and six artillery pieces of the Russian invaders.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions three times in the directions of the settlements of Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory last day.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were four attacks by the occupiers. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Petropavlivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and Zahryzove.

In the Liman direction, the enemy attacked 21 times. He tried to advance in the areas of Serhiivka, Katerynivka, Ridkodub, Novomykhailivka, Zelena Dolyna, Hrekivka, Torske, Yampolivka and Novyi.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled two assaults by the occupation forces near the settlement of Verkhnyokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, six combat clashes were recorded in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Ozaryanivka, Druzhba and Leonidivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 54 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Tarasivka, Vodyane Druge, Yelyzavetivka, Kotlyne, Novosergiyivka, Bohdanivka, Andriivka and towards Stara Mykolaivka, Zvirvoe, Udachne and Oleksandropol.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried in vain to break through near Kostiantynopol and Rozliv ten times.

In the Gulyaipil direction, there were 11 combat clashes with the enemy in the areas of Novopole, Novoselka, Privilne, Vilne Pole and Shevchenko.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out four offensive actions in the areas of Stepove, Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Pridniprovsk direction, the aggressor made two unsuccessful attempts to advance.

In the operational zone in the Kursk region, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 18 attacks by Russian invaders yesterday. In addition, the enemy launched 37 air strikes using 58 guided air bombs, and also carried out 505 artillery shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including 18 from rocket salvo fire systems.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Let us remind you

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on April 13, Russian troops lost 1,310 soldiers and 19 tanks. The total losses of the enemy since 02.24.22 reached 933,980 people.

Zelenskyy: Without decisive action, the war could spill beyond Ukraine's borders14.04.25, 04:08 • 4009 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79