06:02 PM • 19122 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 22936 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 25622 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 28056 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 28935 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 32397 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 40134 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 32062 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 27566 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 24102 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
155 combat engagements since the beginning of the day: where the enemy bothered the Armed Forces of Ukraine the most on the last day of autumn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1148 views

Since the beginning of November 30, 155 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. The enemy carried out 48 air strikes, dropping 120 guided aerial bombs, 3448 shellings, and 3118 kamikaze drone attacks.

155 combat engagements since the beginning of the day: where the enemy bothered the Armed Forces of Ukraine the most on the last day of autumn

Since the beginning of November 30, 155 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched 48 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, dropping 120 guided aerial bombs, carried out 3448 shellings and 3118 kamikaze drone attacks.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched 8 air strikes, dropping 24 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 136 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including six from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk and Synelnykove.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Tverdokhlibove, Novoiehorivka, Torske, Novoselivka, Zarichne and towards Cherneshchyna and Korovyn Yar.

After the war, Ukraine will have up to 6 million veterans and their family members - Svyrydenko28.11.25, 02:57 • 20347 views

In the Sloviansk direction, our soldiers repelled 12 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Dronivka, Serebrianka and Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no enemy offensive actions were recorded.

The enemy tried 15 times to break into our defense in the Kostiantynivka direction in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Sofiivka.

During this day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor carried out 57 assault and offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Chervony Lyman, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Balagan, Filiia and in the directions of the settlements of Toretske, Nove Shakhove, Bilytske, Serhiivka, Dorozhne, Rivne, Hryshyne, Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 104 occupiers, 70 of whom were irrevocably lost. Two units of automotive equipment, a cannon, two quad bikes, one unit of special equipment, five communication devices, and 19 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed. In addition, 14 shelters for personnel were damaged.

- reported the General Staff.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders stopped 18 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Tolstoy, Sosnivka, Stepove, Vyshneve, Rybne, Pryvilne, Verbove, Yehorivka and Zlahoda. One more battle is ongoing. Tykhe was subjected to an enemy air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, six combat engagements were recorded towards Pryluky, Varvarivka, Huliaipole and in the area of Solodke. Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Luhivske, Kosivtseve were subjected to enemy air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations, but launched air strikes on the settlements of Veselianka, Lukianivske, Hryhorivske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked three times in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge, and was repelled. Kozatske and Odradochkamianka came under enemy air strikes.

Recall

On November 29, Russian troops lost 1,160 soldiers, 29 cruise missiles, and 508 UAVs in the war in Ukraine.

Russia has involved foreigners from 128 countries in the war against Ukraine28.11.25, 23:48 • 5498 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad