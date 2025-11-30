155 combat engagements since the beginning of the day: where the enemy bothered the Armed Forces of Ukraine the most on the last day of autumn

Since the beginning of November 30, 155 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched 48 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, dropping 120 guided aerial bombs, carried out 3448 shellings and 3118 kamikaze drone attacks.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched 8 air strikes, dropping 24 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 136 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including six from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk and Synelnykove.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Tverdokhlibove, Novoiehorivka, Torske, Novoselivka, Zarichne and towards Cherneshchyna and Korovyn Yar.

After the war, Ukraine will have up to 6 million veterans and their family members - Svyrydenko

In the Sloviansk direction, our soldiers repelled 12 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Dronivka, Serebrianka and Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no enemy offensive actions were recorded.

The enemy tried 15 times to break into our defense in the Kostiantynivka direction in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Sofiivka.

During this day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor carried out 57 assault and offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Chervony Lyman, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Balagan, Filiia and in the directions of the settlements of Toretske, Nove Shakhove, Bilytske, Serhiivka, Dorozhne, Rivne, Hryshyne, Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 104 occupiers, 70 of whom were irrevocably lost. Two units of automotive equipment, a cannon, two quad bikes, one unit of special equipment, five communication devices, and 19 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed. In addition, 14 shelters for personnel were damaged. - reported the General Staff.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders stopped 18 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Tolstoy, Sosnivka, Stepove, Vyshneve, Rybne, Pryvilne, Verbove, Yehorivka and Zlahoda. One more battle is ongoing. Tykhe was subjected to an enemy air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, six combat engagements were recorded towards Pryluky, Varvarivka, Huliaipole and in the area of Solodke. Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Luhivske, Kosivtseve were subjected to enemy air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations, but launched air strikes on the settlements of Veselianka, Lukianivske, Hryhorivske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked three times in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge, and was repelled. Kozatske and Odradochkamianka came under enemy air strikes.

Recall

On November 29, Russian troops lost 1,160 soldiers, 29 cruise missiles, and 508 UAVs in the war in Ukraine.

Russia has involved foreigners from 128 countries in the war against Ukraine