Since the beginning of this day, 152 combat engagements have taken place. The occupiers used 1977 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3416 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff summary.

Russian invaders launched one missile and 59 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 72 guided bombs. In addition, they used 1977 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3416 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, eight combat engagements took place. The enemy launched 6 air strikes, dropped a total of 14 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 174 artillery shellings, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked six times in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, in the Vovchansk area. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made seven attempts to attack in the area of Stepova Novoselivka, and in the direction of Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Serednie, Kolodyazi, and Torske. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked 20 times in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of Yampil, Dronivka, Vyyimka, Pazeno. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day in the Kramatorsk direction, Russian units attacked three times in the Stupochky area.

In the Toretsk direction, 10 combat engagements took place today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Katerynivka, Yablunivka, Poltavka, and towards Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiyivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy attacked 47 times in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Zapovidne, Myrolyubivka, Novoekonomichne, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, and towards Rodynske, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Molodetske. Our defenders are holding back the enemy's pressure.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 152 occupiers were neutralized, 84 of whom were irrevocably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed seven vehicles, a motorcycle, one piece of special equipment, eight unmanned aerial vehicles, a UAV control point, and an ammunition depot. A car, a cannon, and seven shelters for enemy personnel were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Maliivka, Komyshuvakha, Novomykolaivka, Olhivka, and towards the settlements of Filiya, Ivanivka, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sichneve, Ternove, Novoivanivka. Five more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovsk directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

