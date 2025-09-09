152 combat engagements and almost 2000 drones: General Staff reports on the situation at the front

$41.250.03
48.380.22
ukenru
07:32 PM • 1710 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
04:05 PM • 10048 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
03:59 PM • 17605 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
02:25 PM • 12514 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 40777 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 69887 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 59307 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 36064 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 30116 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 29101 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1.8m/s
69%
753mm
Popular news
Poroshenko sets records in enrichment – in August alone, he declared almost 1 billion: before the war, he earned such an amount in 6 yearsSeptember 9, 12:18 PM • 14476 views
Starting tomorrow, Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories who have not received Russian passports face forced deportation - CCDSeptember 9, 12:18 PM • 13484 views
In Kyiv, a 60-year-old repeat offender was detained for rape and armed assaults on womenPhotoSeptember 9, 12:33 PM • 9580 views
FBI investigates brutal murder of young Ukrainian woman in USA - TrumpVideo04:20 PM • 5500 views
Son of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy, exposed for selling timber, suspected of robbery: what is known about the family of the elected officialVideo04:51 PM • 11137 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo07:32 PM • 1710 views
Son of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy, exposed for selling timber, suspected of robbery: what is known about the family of the elected officialVideo04:51 PM • 11189 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Exclusive
03:59 PM • 17605 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentationSeptember 9, 07:22 AM • 43629 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 69887 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Denys Shmyhal
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Germany
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 33834 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 32709 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 31476 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 100787 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 57269 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
IRIS-T
MIM-23 Hawk
The Washington Post

152 combat engagements and almost 2000 drones: General Staff reports on the situation at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

Since the beginning of the day, 152 combat engagements have been recorded, the enemy used 1977 kamikaze drones and carried out 3416 shellings. In the Pokrovsk direction, 152 occupiers were neutralized and a number of enemy equipment was destroyed.

152 combat engagements and almost 2000 drones: General Staff reports on the situation at the front

Since the beginning of this day, 152 combat engagements have taken place. The occupiers used 1977 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3416 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff summary.

Russian invaders launched one missile and 59 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 72 guided bombs. In addition, they used 1977 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3416 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, eight combat engagements took place. The enemy launched 6 air strikes, dropped a total of 14 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 174 artillery shellings, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked six times in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, in the Vovchansk area. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made seven attempts to attack in the area of Stepova Novoselivka, and in the direction of Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Serednie, Kolodyazi, and Torske. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked 20 times in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of Yampil, Dronivka, Vyyimka, Pazeno. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day in the Kramatorsk direction, Russian units attacked three times in the Stupochky area.

In the Toretsk direction, 10 combat engagements took place today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Katerynivka, Yablunivka, Poltavka, and towards Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiyivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy attacked 47 times in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Zapovidne, Myrolyubivka, Novoekonomichne, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, and towards Rodynske, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Molodetske. Our defenders are holding back the enemy's pressure.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 152 occupiers were neutralized, 84 of whom were irrevocably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed seven vehicles, a motorcycle, one piece of special equipment, eight unmanned aerial vehicles, a UAV control point, and an ammunition depot. A car, a cannon, and seven shelters for enemy personnel were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Maliivka, Komyshuvakha, Novomykolaivka, Olhivka, and towards the settlements of Filiya, Ivanivka, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sichneve, Ternove, Novoivanivka. Five more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovsk directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

Russian army lost 950 servicemen and dozens of pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff09.09.25, 07:58 • 3506 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk