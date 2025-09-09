Russian army lost 950 servicemen and dozens of pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
On September 8, the Russian army lost 950 servicemen and dozens of pieces of equipment. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.09.25 amounted to over a million people.
Over the past day, September 8, the Russian army in the war in Ukraine lost 950 servicemen, as well as dozens of units of enemy equipment and weapons. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.09.25 are approximately:
- personnel - about 1090010 (+950) people
- tanks - 11169 (+1) units
- armored combat vehicles - 23261 (+3) units
- artillery systems - 32577 (+32) units
- MLRS - 1482 (+1) units
- air defense systems - 1217 (+0) units
- aircraft - 422 (+0) units
- helicopters - 341 (+0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 57504 (+226)
- cruise missiles - 3691 (+0)
- ships / boats - 28 (+0)
- submarines - 1 (+0)
- vehicles and fuel tanks - 61207 (+72)
- special equipment - 3963 (+2)
Data is being updated.
Recall
Over the past day, September 8, on the Russian-Ukrainian front, there were 158 combat engagements, the occupiers used 1952 kamikaze drones and carried out 3449 shellings. In the Pokrovsk direction, 137 occupiers and a significant amount of enemy equipment were neutralized.
