Over the past day, September 8, the Russian army in the war in Ukraine lost 950 servicemen, as well as dozens of units of enemy equipment and weapons. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.09.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 1090010 (+950) people

tanks - 11169 (+1) units

armored combat vehicles - 23261 (+3) units

artillery systems - 32577 (+32) units

MLRS - 1482 (+1) units

air defense systems - 1217 (+0) units

aircraft - 422 (+0) units

helicopters - 341 (+0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 57504 (+226)

cruise missiles - 3691 (+0)

ships / boats - 28 (+0)

submarines - 1 (+0)

vehicles and fuel tanks - 61207 (+72)

special equipment - 3963 (+2)

Data is being updated.

Over the past day, September 8, on the Russian-Ukrainian front, there were 158 combat engagements, the occupiers used 1952 kamikaze drones and carried out 3449 shellings. In the Pokrovsk direction, 137 occupiers and a significant amount of enemy equipment were neutralized.

