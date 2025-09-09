Russian army lost 950 servicemen and dozens of pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff

$41.220.13
September 8, 05:31 PM
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 12:10 PM
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
Navrotskyi stated "different views" with Nausėda regarding Ukraine's EU membershipSeptember 8, 08:07 PM • 11390 views
German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with Skyranger drone defense systems this yearSeptember 8, 09:17 PM • 5206 views
Number of asylum applications from Ukrainians in the EU is growingPhotoSeptember 8, 10:29 PM • 10169 views
In Bila Tserkva, a guy beat two people: police detained the assailantPhoto01:19 AM • 4724 views
Paid a million dollars: Rapper Diddy was the mastermind behind Tupac Shakur's murder01:55 AM • 8044 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 30138 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 25998 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 80700 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 62200 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 63265 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 14623 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 14542 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 80700 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 41751 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 45584 views
Russian army lost 950 servicemen and dozens of pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

On September 8, the Russian army lost 950 servicemen and dozens of pieces of equipment. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.09.25 amounted to over a million people.

Russian army lost 950 servicemen and dozens of pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff

Over the past day, September 8, the Russian army in the war in Ukraine lost 950 servicemen, as well as dozens of units of enemy equipment and weapons. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.09.25 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 1090010 (+950) people
    • tanks - 11169 (+1) units
      • armored combat vehicles - 23261 (+3) units
        • artillery systems - 32577 (+32) units
          • MLRS - 1482 (+1) units
            • air defense systems - 1217 (+0) units
              • aircraft - 422 (+0) units
                • helicopters - 341 (+0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 57504 (+226)
                    • cruise missiles - 3691 (+0)
                      • ships / boats - 28 (+0)
                        • submarines - 1 (+0)
                          • vehicles and fuel tanks - 61207 (+72)
                            • special equipment - 3963 (+2)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Over the past day, September 8, on the Russian-Ukrainian front, there were 158 combat engagements, the occupiers used 1952 kamikaze drones and carried out 3449 shellings. In the Pokrovsk direction, 137 occupiers and a significant amount of enemy equipment were neutralized.

                              Russian units are losing people before reaching Pokrovsk - ATESH09.09.25, 04:30 • 1396 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

