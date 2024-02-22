15 people killed when a truck plunges off a cliff in the Philippines

In the Philippines, 15 people were killed and two were injured when a truck went off the road on a winding section and fell 40-50 meters. This was reported by DWPM radio station, UNN reports.

Details

The driver lost control of his brakes and steering. It had been raining for two days, so the road was slippery, Stephen Polinar, spokesman for the East Negros provincial police the statement said.

The driver survived. He is hospitalized and risks facing charges, the police spokesman added.

