The United States and the Philippines held military exercises: they do not affect the US focus on Ukraine and Gaza

The United States and the Philippines held military exercises: they do not affect the US focus on Ukraine and Gaza

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28486 views

The US and the Philippines conducted joint naval and air patrols in the South China Sea as part of annual military exercises, with a US general saying that this does not affect America's focus on the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

On Friday, the United States and the Philippines conducted joint naval and air patrols in the South China Sea. Traditional military exercises do not affect the US focus on the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, a US general said.

This was reported by UNN with reference to AFP.

Details

Military exercises between the United States and the Philippines, in which thousands of military personnel take part every year.

Today's patrols in the South China Sea, almost all of which is claimed by China, come as Washington seeks to strengthen its defense relations with countries in the region in the face of China's growing influence.

At the same time, there are fears that Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the conflict with Israel and Hamas may conflict with the US plans in Asia and the Pacific, in particular, diverting military resources intended for this region.

Of course, this does not affect our presence

-  said Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans, commander-in-chief of the U.S. Army's 25th Infantry Division, in an interview with the Associated Press.

Norway is going to transfer more NASAMS to Ukraine09.02.24, 15:25 • 27875 views

AddendumAddendum

The Philippine army noted that joint maritime and air patrols took place in its exclusive economic zone, but did not provide precise geographical indications.

Joint sailing and operations are a demonstration of our commitment to improving interoperability

- said Capt. Sean Lewis, commander of the USS Amherst, part of the US Navy's 7th Squadron.

It should be recalled that in December, Chinese ships fired water cannons at Philippine vessels during two separate supply missions to the disputed reefs, according to videos released by the Philippine Coast Guard.

There was also a collision between a Philippine ship and a Chinese coast guard vessel. At the time, China and the Philippines blamed each other for the incident.

In February, US and Japanese ships also conducted joint exercises in the Philippine Sea amid escalating tensions with China and North Korea.

Kim Jong Un says he has the "legal right" to destroy South Korea09.02.24, 13:08 • 25746 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarNews of the World
united-states-navyUnited States Navy
kim-jong-unKim Jong Un
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
south-china-seaSouth China Sea
philippinesPhilippines
pacific-oceanPacific Ocean
aziiaAsia
north-koreaNorth Korea
norwayNorway
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
ukraineUkraine

