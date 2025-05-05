$41.710.11
Publications
Exclusives
146 combat clashes: the General Staff told where it is now hottest at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1786 views

During the day on May 5, 146 combat clashes took place at the front. The hottest situation is in the Pokrovsky, Lyman, Novopavlovsky and Kursk directions.

On May 5, 146 combat clashes took place on the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the hottest situation today is in the Pokrovsky, Limansky, Novopavlivsky and Kursk directions.

Today, the enemy launched one missile and 65 air strikes, using two missiles and 138 KABs, involved 1176 kamikaze drones for the attack, and carried out more than 4200 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements

- the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked four times near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried five times during the day to advance to our positions in the area of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Zahryzove and in the direction of Novosynove and Hlushkivka; Ukrainian units repelled four attacks, fighting continues.

In the Liman direction, the enemy attacked 30 times in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Nove, Kolodyazi, Mirne and in the direction of Zelena Dolyna. Our soldiers stopped 26 attacks by the invaders, and six more battles are still ongoing.

Replacing reality with myths: Russians are using a World War II-era train to recruit for the war05.05.25, 19:56 • 8474 views

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the area of Kurdyumivka and in the direction of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy conducted six offensive actions on the positions of our troops in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske and Ozaryanivka.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried 48 times to break into our defense in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Stara Mykolaivka, Vodyane Druge, Novotoretske, Shevchenko, Udachne, Uspenivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Kotlyarivka, Bogdanivka and Andriivka; 11 combat clashes are currently ongoing.

According to available information, the occupiers' losses in the direction for today amount to 279 people killed and wounded; in addition, two tanks, six cars, one buggy, 12 motorcycles, two guns, 12 UAVs, a satellite communication terminal, a dugout, seven UAV control points were destroyed; in addition, a tank, six guns, a car and a mortar of the enemy were damaged

- reported in the General Staff.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers have already repelled 15 attacks by the occupying army in the areas of the settlements of Novopil, Novosilka, Pryvilne, Komar, Rivnopil, Burlatske, Kostyantynopil and in the direction of Odradne and Bahatyr today, and five more combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipil direction, in the area of the settlement of Vysoke, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks, and one more combat clash remains unfinished. Malinivka, Temirivka, Oleksandrohrad and Zelene Pole were subjected to air strikes.

Trump is looking forward to working with Erdoğan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine05.05.25, 19:56 • 7240 views

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled 14 enemy attacks near Stepove, Mali Shcherbaki, Kamyanske and in the direction of Novodriivka and Novodanilivka.

In the Kursk direction, three combat clashes are currently ongoing, in general, today the Russian occupiers made 18 attempts to advance. The enemy launched 19 air strikes and dropped 27 KABs, carried out 293 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.

Let's remind

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on April 30, the Russian army lost 1230 soldiers and 45 artillery systems. The total number of losses exceeded 953 thousand.

Ordered to behead a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: two commanders of units of the Russian Armed Forces were notified of suspicion30.04.25, 15:11 • 6592 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
