Ordered to behead a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: two commanders of units of the Russian Armed Forces were notified of suspicion

The Security Service of Ukraine has remotely notified the rashists of suspicion, who ordered to cut off the head of a captured soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and put it on the hood of a downed armored car, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

Details

Law enforcement officers have collected evidence base on two more Russian war criminals involved in the massacres of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donetsk region.

It is about:

- Deputy Commander of the 1st Motorized Rifle Battalion of the 394th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 127th Motorized Rifle Division of the 5th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation Shota Karapetyan (call sign "Yustas");

- Commander of the assault company of the "Storm" detachment of the 394th motorized rifle regiment of the same military unit of the aggressor country Dmytro Chykhabakh (call sign "Sber").

According to the investigation, on June 17, 2024, they ordered their subordinates to shoot a Ukrainian prisoner of war, then cut off his head and put it on the hood of a downed armored car.

This happened during the fighting in the area of Staromayorske village of Volnovakha district. Then both defendants gave the command to their subordinates not to leave the captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine alive and to brutally kill them - the message reads.

According to the materials of military counterintelligence and investigators of the Security Service, Chykhabakh and Karapetyan were notified in absentia of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

Currently, comprehensive measures are underway to find and punish both war criminals of the aggressor country.

Russian commanders in Donetsk region ordered not to capture Ukrainian soldier, but to cut off his head - Kostin