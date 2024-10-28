144 combat engagements at the frontline in 24 hours: where there were the hottest battles

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 20288 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+6°
1.3m/s
75%
"You have to do something else with beautiful girls": The UAF reacted to the sexist statements of the president of "Ingulets"

April 3, 05:15 PM

April 3, 05:15 PM • 10995 views

Slimming with Ozempic: less praiseworthy than dieting and sports

April 3, 05:26 PM

April 3, 05:26 PM • 10541 views

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM

April 3, 05:30 PM • 11887 views

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM

April 3, 05:34 PM • 12206 views

In Russia, a woman was almost sucked into an open manhole during heavy rain

April 3, 05:45 PM

April 3, 05:45 PM • 10848 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

April 3, 07:36 PM • 20288 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

April 3, 03:43 PM • 88160 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM

April 3, 01:03 PM • 161250 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

April 3, 04:23 PM • 22607 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

April 3, 03:47 PM • 25271 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

April 3, 01:52 PM • 39157 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47699 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136236 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

144 combat engagements at the frontline in 24 hours: where there were the hottest battles

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15271 views

Over the last day, 144 combat engagements took place in the frontline, most of them in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors. The enemy launched 91 air strikes and fired 4410 times at Ukrainian positions.

144 combat engagements at the frontline in 24 hours: where there were the hottest battles

Over the past day, 144 battles took place on the frontline, almost half of them in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on October 28, UNN reports.

In total, 144 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, as well as 91 air strikes, including 184 drones. In addition, they carried out 4410 attacks.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces, as indicated, conducted eleven strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, destroyed one control center and one artillery system.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the area of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector, four enemy attacks on the positions of our defenders took place over the past day.

On the Kupyansk direction, 20 occupants' attacks took place. Defense forces repelled the enemy's offensive towards Kindrashivka, Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Kruhlyakivka, Lozova, Zahryzove, Pershotravneve and Vyshneve.

The enemy attacked 16 times in the Lyman direction. The enemy concentrated its main offensive efforts in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Novomykhailivka, Makiivka, Terny, Zarichne, Serebryanka and Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked nine times in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Predtechine.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out six attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka, actively using bombers, dropping up to ten guided bombs.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 27 aggressor's offensives towards Myrolyubivka, Promin, Krutyi Yar, Vyshneve and Selydove.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 37 attacks. The enemy concentrated its main efforts in the areas of Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhivka, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, Kurakhove and Katerynivka.

With the support of aviation on the Vremivsky direction, the enemy made eight assaults on our positions near Novoukrainka and Bohoyavlenka.

On the Orikhiv and Huliaypilsky directions, the enemy actively used attack and bombing aircraft, in particular, dropping more than a dozen guided bombs.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, Russian invaders attacked our positions three times. We received a tough rebuff and suffered losses.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements. 

"The operation in the Kursk region is ongoing, the aggressor carried out 29 air strikes, dropped 42 drones, and fired 323 artillery shells over the day," the General Staff reported.

As the General Staff emphasized, our soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed more than 1600 occupants per day: new russian losses

28.10.24, 07:41

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kharkiv
