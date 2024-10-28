144 combat engagements at the frontline in 24 hours: where there were the hottest battles
Kyiv • UNN
Over the last day, 144 combat engagements took place in the frontline, most of them in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors. The enemy launched 91 air strikes and fired 4410 times at Ukrainian positions.
In total, 144 combat engagements were registered over the last day
According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, as well as 91 air strikes, including 184 drones. In addition, they carried out 4410 attacks.
Yesterday, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces, as indicated, conducted eleven strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, destroyed one control center and one artillery system.
According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:
In the area of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector, four enemy attacks on the positions of our defenders took place over the past day.
On the Kupyansk direction, 20 occupants' attacks took place. Defense forces repelled the enemy's offensive towards Kindrashivka, Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Kruhlyakivka, Lozova, Zahryzove, Pershotravneve and Vyshneve.
The enemy attacked 16 times in the Lyman direction. The enemy concentrated its main offensive efforts in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Novomykhailivka, Makiivka, Terny, Zarichne, Serebryanka and Hryhorivka.
In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked nine times in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Predtechine.
In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out six attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka, actively using bombers, dropping up to ten guided bombs.
In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 27 aggressor's offensives towards Myrolyubivka, Promin, Krutyi Yar, Vyshneve and Selydove.
In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 37 attacks. The enemy concentrated its main efforts in the areas of Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhivka, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, Kurakhove and Katerynivka.
With the support of aviation on the Vremivsky direction, the enemy made eight assaults on our positions near Novoukrainka and Bohoyavlenka.
On the Orikhiv and Huliaypilsky directions, the enemy actively used attack and bombing aircraft, in particular, dropping more than a dozen guided bombs.
On the Prydniprovsky direction, Russian invaders attacked our positions three times. We received a tough rebuff and suffered losses.
No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.
On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.
"The operation in the Kursk region is ongoing, the aggressor carried out 29 air strikes, dropped 42 drones, and fired 323 artillery shells over the day," the General Staff reported.
As the General Staff emphasized, our soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.
