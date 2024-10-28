Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed more than 1600 occupants per day: new russian losses
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released data on the losses of russian troops over the past day - 1680 soldiers. Also, 7 tanks, 40 infantry fighting vehicles and 51 artillery systems were destroyed.
The aggressor has lost 1680 soldiers in the last day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
Terrorist combat losses for the period from February 24, 22 to October 28, 24:
- Personnel: 690 720 (+1680).
- Tanks: 9120 (+7).
- Armored combat vehicles: 18395 (+40).
- Artillery systems: 19872 (+51).
- RSVP: 1240.
- Air defense means: 984.
- Airplanes: 369.
- Helicopters: 329.
- UAV of operational and tactical level: 17867 (+68).
- Cruise missiles: 2625.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 27660 (+100).
- Special equipment: 3556 (+14).
