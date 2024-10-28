General Staff: 142 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the hottest battles were in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors
Over the last day, 142 combat engagements took place, with the fiercest fighting taking place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy was particularly active in the Kupyansk, Lyman and Vremivsk sectors.
Details
In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants attacked twice near Vovchansk.
In the Kupyansk sector, terrorists tried 20 times to advance to the vicinity of Kindrashivka, Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Kruhlyakivka, Lozova, Zahryzove, Pershotravneve and Vyshneve.
In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 15 times in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Novomykhailivka, Makiivka, Terny, Zarichne, Serebryanka and Hryhorivka.
In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy launched four attacks near Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Predtechyno.
In the Toretsk sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled five enemy attacks near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and New York.
In the Pokrovsk sector, the invader repeatedly tried to break through the defense in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promin, Krutyi Yar, Vyshneve and Selydove.
In the Kurakhove sector, the aggressor attacked 36 times in the area of Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhivka, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, Kurakhove and Katerynivka.
In the Vremivsk sector Ukrainian troops repelled five enemy attacks near Novoukrainka and Bohoyavlenka.
In the Prydniprovsky sector, terrorists made three unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions.
