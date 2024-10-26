159 combat engagements in the frontline: enemy remains active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the last day, 159 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors - 40 attacks each. At the moment, 19 hostile attacks are ongoing in various parts of the frontline.
There were 159 combat engagements in the frontline. The enemy continues to attack intensively in the Pokrovsk sector. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
In the Kharkiv sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 7 enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia.
In the Kupyansk sector, the occupants attacked 13 times near Kindrashivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kruhlyakivka, Zahryzove, Vyshneve, Berestove and Pershotravneve. Two attacks are still ongoing.
In the Liman sector, terrorists attacked 18 times in the direction of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Terny, Torske, Zarichne, Serebryanka and Hryhorivka. One firefight is currently underway near Serebryanka.
In the Northern sector, the enemy attacked twice in the vicinity of Bilohorivka, without success.
In the Toretsk sector, the aggressor attempted 9 assaults in the vicinity of Shcherbynivka and Toretsk. At the moment, 5 attacks are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky sector , enemy forces conducted 40 offensives, with the highest activity in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Krasniy Yar, Mykolaivka and Selydove. Four firefights are currently taking place.
In the Kurakhove sector, 40 combat engagements took place so far. The invaders wanted to advance in the areas of Izmailivka, Stepanivka, Novodmytrivka, Novoselydivka, Sharp, Dalne, Antonivka, Kostiantynivka, Yelizavetivka, Katerynivka. At this time of day, 7 attacks are still ongoing.
In the Vremivsk sector, the occupants made one unsuccessful attack in the area of Bohoyavlenka.
In the Orikhivsk sector Ukrainian troops repelled one attack near Novodanylivka.
In the Dnipro sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled the aggression of the invaders 5 times.
General Staff: 187 combat engagements in 24 hours, almost a third of them in the Pokrovsk sector25.10.24, 08:33 • 17249 views