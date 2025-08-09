1411 people have already been evacuated from the Korabel microdistrict in Kherson

Authorities are evacuating the Korabel microdistrict in Kherson Oblast after Russian airstrikes. Over the week, 1411 people, including 56 children, were evacuated from Ostriv. This was reported by Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, writes UNN.

Details

Today, 185 residents, including 12 with limited mobility, were evacuated from the Korabel microdistrict. In addition, the evacuation team removed the body of a 63-year-old woman who, according to preliminary data, died of natural causes.

In total, over seven days, 1411 people were evacuated from Ostriv, including 56 children and 141 people with limited mobility. I once again urge residents of the Korabel microdistrict to protect themselves and temporarily leave - Shanko emphasized.

It is noted that evacuees are provided with assistance in finding housing, processing documents for IDPs and other payments, as well as the possibility of free relocation to other regions of the country.

I also emphasize the unacceptability of people returning to Ostriv. I urge you to be reasonable and follow safety measures. Evacuation is a temporary step necessary for your safety - the message says.

Recall

In Donetsk Oblast, forced evacuation of families with children from 21 settlements of the Lyman community has begun. About 109 children will be taken to a safe area.