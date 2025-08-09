$41.460.15
August 8, 03:03 PM
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 07:40 AM
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
1411 people have already been evacuated from the Korabel microdistrict in Kherson

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

1411 people, including 56 children, have been evacuated from the Korabel microdistrict in Kherson after Russian airstrikes. Authorities urge residents to temporarily leave and provide assistance with housing and documents.

1411 people have already been evacuated from the Korabel microdistrict in Kherson

Authorities are evacuating the Korabel microdistrict in Kherson Oblast after Russian airstrikes. Over the week, 1411 people, including 56 children, were evacuated from Ostriv. This was reported by Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, writes UNN.

Details

Today, 185 residents, including 12 with limited mobility, were evacuated from the Korabel microdistrict. In addition, the evacuation team removed the body of a 63-year-old woman who, according to preliminary data, died of natural causes.

In total, over seven days, 1411 people were evacuated from Ostriv, including 56 children and 141 people with limited mobility. I once again urge residents of the Korabel microdistrict to protect themselves and temporarily leave

- Shanko emphasized.

It is noted that evacuees are provided with assistance in finding housing, processing documents for IDPs and other payments, as well as the possibility of free relocation to other regions of the country.

I also emphasize the unacceptability of people returning to Ostriv. I urge you to be reasonable and follow safety measures. Evacuation is a temporary step necessary for your safety

- the message says.

Recall

In Donetsk Oblast, forced evacuation of families with children from 21 settlements of the Lyman community has begun. About 109 children will be taken to a safe area.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Kherson