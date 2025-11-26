140 million UAH allocated for heat and water supply restoration in Donetsk region stolen: organized group exposed

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) have exposed an organized group that embezzled UAH 140 million in budget funds allocated for the restoration of heat and water supply in frontline cities in Donetsk Oblast. This was reported by the SAP press service, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the SAP prosecutor, NABU detectives notified 5 members of an organized group, led by an official of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, of suspicion. Under martial law, they embezzled budget funds allocated for the restoration of heat supply in the cities of Selydove and Ukrainsk, as well as water supply and sewerage systems in the city of Sviatohirsk. Their actions are classified under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. - the statement reads.

Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that in April-May 2023, the accomplices identified a list of objects for which budget funds were planned to be disbursed, and artificially inflated cost estimates for works and equipment. Under the influence of the crime organizer, officials of the Donetsk Regional State Administration approved requests for financing, after which an imitation of a competitive environment and price monitoring was organized.

In accordance with pre-determined actions, on June 27, 2023, a contract for over UAH 200 million was concluded between the Department of Housing and Communal Services of the Donetsk Regional State Administration and a private enterprise controlled by the accomplices for the supply and connection of modular boiler houses, which immediately did not provide for proper design and estimate documentation. - added the SAP.

Promised to supply drones for UAH 28 million, but transferred funds abroad: two entrepreneurs notified of suspicion

In September-December 2023, contracts for almost UAH 100 million were concluded for water supply and sewerage in Sviatohirsk, under which payments were made for works that were either not performed at all, or were performed without design and permit documentation and with gross violations of building codes. The actual performance of the works was imitative, and the constructed facilities could not be put into operation and used for their intended purpose.

In addition, it turned out that the facilities in Sviatohirsk are unauthorized construction and do not comply with the requirements of urban planning legislation, and therefore cannot be put into operation, which is confirmed by the conclusions of forensic construction and technical examinations.

In order to conceal their criminal activities, the group members initiated an unjustified extension of contract terms, drew up fictitious acceptance certificates, and subsequently tried to transfer the constructed facilities to the balance sheet of a communal enterprise, providing inaccurate information about their readiness.

In parallel, the individuals controlled financial flows and organized the withdrawal of funds through controlled enterprises with subsequent cashing out.

Currently, the amount of damage caused to the regional budget is over UAH 140 million.

Citizens robbed under the guise of financial services: fraudulent call centers exposed in Dnipro