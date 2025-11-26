140 million UAH allocated for heat and water supply restoration in Donetsk region stolen: organized group exposed

$42.400.03
48.950.03
ukenru
01:23 PM • 2382 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto
11:49 AM • 6762 views
Can Ukraine continue fighting without American weapons? Politico answered
10:00 AM • 9664 views
November 27 in Ukraine is expected to have a sharp contrast in temperatures: what weather to expect
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 16403 views
Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?
08:59 AM • 29707 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto
08:59 AM • 27181 views
"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court
08:27 AM • 17601 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
November 26, 07:00 AM • 30713 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
November 26, 06:31 AM • 16823 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
November 26, 06:07 AM • 14374 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3.7m/s
82%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 19PhotoNovember 26, 05:09 AM • 12300 views
US Army Secretary makes pessimistic forecast on situation in Ukraine: Vance and Rubio's reaction was swiftNovember 26, 06:56 AM • 14547 views
"My rock": billionaire Richard Branson announces death of wife - after 50 years togetherPhotoNovember 26, 07:22 AM • 6070 views
Tense situation in Southern Ukraine: the enemy manipulates society, spreading panic – General Staff10:28 AM • 4090 views
Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipesPhoto12:02 PM • 10733 views
Publications
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto01:23 PM • 2386 views
Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipesPhoto12:02 PM • 10758 views
Can Ukraine continue fighting without American weapons? Politico answered11:49 AM • 6768 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto08:59 AM • 29707 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
Exclusive
November 26, 07:00 AM • 30713 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Musician
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 26660 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 61209 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 78723 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 79101 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 85959 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
9K720 Iskander
The Diplomat

140 million UAH allocated for heat and water supply restoration in Donetsk region stolen: organized group exposed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1120 views

SAP and NABU exposed an organized group that embezzled 140 million UAH of budget funds intended for the restoration of heat and water supply in Donetsk region. Five participants, including an official of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, have been notified of suspicion.

140 million UAH allocated for heat and water supply restoration in Donetsk region stolen: organized group exposed

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) have exposed an organized group that embezzled UAH 140 million in budget funds allocated for the restoration of heat and water supply in frontline cities in Donetsk Oblast. This was reported by the SAP press service, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the SAP prosecutor, NABU detectives notified 5 members of an organized group, led by an official of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, of suspicion. Under martial law, they embezzled budget funds allocated for the restoration of heat supply in the cities of Selydove and Ukrainsk, as well as water supply and sewerage systems in the city of Sviatohirsk. Their actions are classified under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

- the statement reads.

Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that in April-May 2023, the accomplices identified a list of objects for which budget funds were planned to be disbursed, and artificially inflated cost estimates for works and equipment. Under the influence of the crime organizer, officials of the Donetsk Regional State Administration approved requests for financing, after which an imitation of a competitive environment and price monitoring was organized.

In accordance with pre-determined actions, on June 27, 2023, a contract for over UAH 200 million was concluded between the Department of Housing and Communal Services of the Donetsk Regional State Administration and a private enterprise controlled by the accomplices for the supply and connection of modular boiler houses, which immediately did not provide for proper design and estimate documentation.

- added the SAP.

Promised to supply drones for UAH 28 million, but transferred funds abroad: two entrepreneurs notified of suspicion25.11.25, 15:12 • 3652 views

In September-December 2023, contracts for almost UAH 100 million were concluded for water supply and sewerage in Sviatohirsk, under which payments were made for works that were either not performed at all, or were performed without design and permit documentation and with gross violations of building codes. The actual performance of the works was imitative, and the constructed facilities could not be put into operation and used for their intended purpose.

In addition, it turned out that the facilities in Sviatohirsk are unauthorized construction and do not comply with the requirements of urban planning legislation, and therefore cannot be put into operation, which is confirmed by the conclusions of forensic construction and technical examinations.

In order to conceal their criminal activities, the group members initiated an unjustified extension of contract terms, drew up fictitious acceptance certificates, and subsequently tried to transfer the constructed facilities to the balance sheet of a communal enterprise, providing inaccurate information about their readiness.

In parallel, the individuals controlled financial flows and organized the withdrawal of funds through controlled enterprises with subsequent cashing out.

Currently, the amount of damage caused to the regional budget is over UAH 140 million.

Citizens robbed under the guise of financial services: fraudulent call centers exposed in Dnipro26.11.25, 10:19 • 1980 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State budget
Energy
Heating
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast