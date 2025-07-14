$41.780.04
138 combat engagements on the front line in 24 hours, the enemy is pressing in three directions - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 1378 views

On July 14, 138 combat engagements took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The most active enemy actions were recorded in the Lyman, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka directions.

138 combat engagements on the front line in 24 hours, the enemy is pressing in three directions - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since the beginning of Monday, July 14, 138 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The enemy is most active in the Lyman, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka directions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in its evening summary, according to UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 10:00 PM, 138 combat engagements have been recorded on the front.

Today, the terrorist state launched two missile strikes, using two missiles, 64 air strikes, dropping 100 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders used 1168 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3980 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the report states.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the onslaught of the occupation forces.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, there were 19 combat engagements with Russian invaders. The enemy launched 7 air strikes, dropping 22 guided bombs, and carried out 345 shellings, including seven from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked four times in the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, in the areas of Vovchansk and Kamianka.

- reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The aggressor tried to advance five times on our positions in the Kupiansk direction near Kindrashivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Zahryzove, and in the directions of Nova Kruhliakivka and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 Russian attacks today in the areas of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Karpivka, Novyi Myr, Kolodiazi, Serebrianka, Torske, and towards Novosergiyivka and Shandryholove. Eight more attacks are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six enemy attacks. Occupying units tried to advance towards Hryhorivka, Ivano-Daryivka, Verkhnokamyanske, and Vyyimka.

Currently, in the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders have stopped four enemy assaults. The enemy attacked towards Stupochky, Predtechyne, and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, our troops repelled five enemy attacks today in the areas of Toretsk, Rusynyi Yar, Dyliivka, and towards Katerynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor attacked our positions 37 times during this day in the areas of Novoekonomichne, Myrny, Rodynske, Fedorivka, Razyne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novopavlivka, Oleksiivka, and in the direction of Volodymyrivka, Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad. Holding back the enemy's pressure, Ukrainian defenders repelled 30 enemy attacks, and seven more combat engagements are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today the occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction lost 140 people killed and wounded. Our soldiers destroyed two infantry fighting vehicles, two vehicles, 21 UAVs, four UAV antennas, two artillery pieces, a satellite communication terminal, and also hit a quad bike of the Russian occupiers.

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled 16 enemy attacks near the settlements of Novokhatske, Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Myrny, Piddubne, Novosilka, Voskresenka, Vilne Pole, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole, and Temirivka. Two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched an airstrike on Bilohirya.

In the Orikhiv direction, our soldiers successfully repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance towards Kamianka. Novodanylivka and Plavni were subjected to airstrikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the aggressor made nine unsuccessful attempts to advance towards the positions of Ukrainian units. The enemy attacked Odrado-Kamianka with unguided aerial missiles.

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation predicts an intensification of Russian propaganda regarding a "new offensive" and discrediting of the TCC. Manipulation of the topic of partner support for Ukraine and religion is also expected.

17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
