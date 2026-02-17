137 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy used almost 6,000 drones - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 137 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 5847 kamikaze drones and carried out 2538 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched one missile strike, used 28 missiles, carried out 50 air strikes, dropped 109 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 5847 kamikaze drones and carried out 2538 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the General Staff states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 75 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, including nine from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the areas of Vovchanski Khutory, Prylipka, and towards Okhrimivka.

Three attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Kupyansk direction, in the directions of Kurylivka and Novoosinove. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped six attacks, in the area of Zarichne and towards the settlement of Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled nine attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Yampil, Zakitne, Riznykivka, Platonivka, Dronivka, Sviato-Pokrovske. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians tried three times to advance on the positions of our troops, in the area of the settlement of Stupochky and towards Novodmytrivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders 13 times near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka and towards Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Novopavlivka, Ivanopillia. Three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Filiia and towards Novooleksandrivka.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 26 occupiers and wounded 12; destroyed 96 unmanned aerial vehicles, nine units of automotive equipment, 24 units of special equipment, two UAV control points, an ammunition depot, and also hit two artillery systems, ten units of automotive equipment and nine shelters of enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped four attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Ternove, Rybne and towards Danylivka. One combat engagement is ongoing. Havrylivka and Fedorivske were subjected to air strikes with guided aerial bombs.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 29 attacks by the occupiers - in the areas of the settlements of Dobropillia, Huliaipole, Solodke, Pryluky, Zelene and towards Zaliznychne, Varvarivka. Four combat engagements are currently ongoing. Vozdvyzhivka, Lisne, Verkhnia Tersa, Myrny, Charivne were subjected to enemy air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions. Veselianka, Liubymivka and Myrivka were subjected to air strikes with guided aerial bombs.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

