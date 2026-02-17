137 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy used almost 6,000 drones - General Staff

$43.170.07
51.160.03
ukenru
06:24 PM • 4704 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 12876 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 19015 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 21101 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 21559 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 21801 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 26156 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 35347 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 46860 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 55348 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
2m/s
78%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 30596 views
Defense Forces hit Russian Ka-27 helicopter in Crimea - General StaffFebruary 17, 11:03 AM • 15611 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 16356 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 20131 views
Halushchenko faces up to 12 years in prison with property confiscation - SAP prosecutorFebruary 17, 12:50 PM • 13060 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 30628 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 44948 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 53749 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 74487 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 78220 views
Actual people
Rustem Umerov
Herman Halushchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Geneva
United States
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideo05:21 PM • 3018 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 20150 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 16375 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 27055 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 24710 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Heating

137 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy used almost 6,000 drones - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Since the beginning of the day, 137 combat engagements have been recorded on the front. The occupiers carried out 2,538 shellings and used 5,847 kamikaze drones.

137 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy used almost 6,000 drones - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 137 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 5847 kamikaze drones and carried out 2538 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched one missile strike, used 28 missiles, carried out 50 air strikes, dropped 109 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 5847 kamikaze drones and carried out 2538 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the General Staff states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 75 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, including nine from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the areas of Vovchanski Khutory, Prylipka, and towards Okhrimivka.

Three attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Kupyansk direction, in the directions of Kurylivka and Novoosinove. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped six attacks, in the area of Zarichne and towards the settlement of Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled nine attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Yampil, Zakitne, Riznykivka, Platonivka, Dronivka, Sviato-Pokrovske. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians tried three times to advance on the positions of our troops, in the area of the settlement of Stupochky and towards Novodmytrivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders 13 times near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka and towards Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Novopavlivka, Ivanopillia. Three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Filiia and towards Novooleksandrivka.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 26 occupiers and wounded 12; destroyed 96 unmanned aerial vehicles, nine units of automotive equipment, 24 units of special equipment, two UAV control points, an ammunition depot, and also hit two artillery systems, ten units of automotive equipment and nine shelters of enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped four attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Ternove, Rybne and towards Danylivka. One combat engagement is ongoing. Havrylivka and Fedorivske were subjected to air strikes with guided aerial bombs.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 29 attacks by the occupiers - in the areas of the settlements of Dobropillia, Huliaipole, Solodke, Pryluky, Zelene and towards Zaliznychne, Varvarivka. Four combat engagements are currently ongoing. Vozdvyzhivka, Lisne, Verkhnia Tersa, Myrny, Charivne were subjected to enemy air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions. Veselianka, Liubymivka and Myrivka were subjected to air strikes with guided aerial bombs.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

53 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy is increasingly attacking in the Huliaipole direction - General Staff17.02.26, 16:29 • 2192 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine