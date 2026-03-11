$43.860.0351.040.33
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
The Diplomat

137 battles took place on the front line in 24 hours - General Staff of the AFU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1784 views

The General Staff recorded 137 clashes and massive air strikes on three regions. The Defense Forces hit 10 areas of enemy concentration and 5 command posts.

137 battles took place on the front line in 24 hours - General Staff of the AFU

137 combat engagements were recorded at the front over the past day. On Tuesday, March 10, the enemy launched 85 air strikes, dropping 262 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The aggressor also used 9378 kamikaze drones and carried out 3817 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 96 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Air strikes hit the settlements of Ivanivka, Pokrovske, Prosyana, Oleksandrivka, Chornenkove in Dnipropetrovsk region; in Zaporizhzhia region: Vozdvyzhivka, Novoselevka, Charivne, Dolynka, Shcherbaky, Blakitne, Veselyanka. An air strike was also launched on the village of Kozatske in Kherson region.

Aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 10 areas of concentration of manpower and equipment, five command posts, one warehouse, two artillery systems and one other important enemy object.

The situation in certain areas of the front is as follows:

In the Siversk and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy carried out 127 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions and settlements over the past day, including three using MLRS. They launched three air strikes using 11 KABs.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried twice to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders in the areas of Zybino and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of Petropavlivka and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked four times. They tried to break into the Ukrainian defense in the areas of Drobysheve and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders stopped 10 attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Dronivka, Platonivka, Riznykivka, Yampil, and Pazeno.

No enemy assault actions were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 20 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Sofiivka, Novopavlivka, Rusynyi Yar, and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 21 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopavlivka, and Novopidhorodne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Ternove and Novohryhorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 21 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Zarichne, Varvarivka, Luhivske, Myrny, Hirky, Svyatopetrivka, and Staroukrainka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried twice to improve their positions near Shcherbaky and Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked in the area of Velykyi Vilkhovy Island.

No signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Recall

On the night of March 11, Russians launched 99 drones at Ukraine - 90 were shot down or suppressed.

Yevhen Ustimenko

