130 combat engagements recorded at the front, the enemy actively attacking in Pokrovsk and three other directions - General Staff

As of 4:00 PM, the total number of combat engagements on the front line is 130. The enemy is actively attacking in the Pokrovsk direction and three other directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, communities in the settlements of Bila Bereza, Starykove, Kucherivka in Sumy Oblast; Karpovychi in Chernihiv Oblast suffered from enemy artillery fire. - the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, there were 10 enemy attacks today. The enemy carried out 63 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, one of which was from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, six combat engagements took place in the areas of Synelnykove, Vovchansk, and in the direction of Kolodiazhne. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two enemy attacks towards Petropavlivka and Pishchane. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, today the invading army carried out ten attacks on Ukrainian positions in the area of the settlements of Kopanky, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Shandryholove, Novoselivka and in the directions of the settlements of Novyi Myr, Shyikivka, Drobycheve, Stavky. Five combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked 11 times near Serebryanka, Dronivka, Vyyimka, and in the directions of Siversk and Zvanivka. Four combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful attack in the area of Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our defenders repelled 16 enemy attempts to break into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka and in the directions of Predtechyne, Stepanivka and Sofiivka. Two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 41 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Dachne, Filiia and towards the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Myrnohrad, Hryshyne and Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 30 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, since the beginning of the day, our defenders have stopped 20 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Yalta, Sichneve, Vorone, Stepove, Verbove, Pryvilne and towards Oleksiivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the aggressor tried to advance three times on the positions of our troops, in the area of Rivnopil and towards Zatyshshia, one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Shcherbaky, Stepove and in the directions of Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka and Prymorske. Two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions at this time, the summary states.