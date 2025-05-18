130 battles per day: Russians launched 54 air strikes and dropped 80 CABs - General Staff

$41.470.00
46.380.00
ukenru
Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire
04:47 PM • 15504 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

02:58 PM • 41318 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 52283 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

May 18, 12:29 PM • 59825 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

May 18, 12:08 PM • 64700 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 56104 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 166301 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 97493 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 95754 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 402499 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
1.4m/s
77%
746mm
Popular news

First meeting after public dispute: Zelenskyy shakes hands with Pence

May 18, 10:51 AM • 136488 views

The occupiers are preparing Ukrainian children for war under the guise of "vacation" in Russian camps

May 18, 11:33 AM • 5312 views

The occupiers are rushing to Dnipropetrovsk region, concentrating assault groups of four regiments - Voloshyn

May 18, 12:08 PM • 11318 views

In Lviv, TCC employees allegedly kidnapped a veteran, a служебная investigation has been launched

03:26 PM • 8942 views

Tragedy in Odesa region: two boys died due to playing with fire

03:34 PM • 7938 views
Publications

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 189470 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 402496 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 329588 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 434174 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 420241 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Vatican City

Rome

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 81332 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 166295 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 73451 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 75565 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 84371 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

130 battles per day: Russians launched 54 air strikes and dropped 80 CABs - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

Since the beginning of May 18, 130 combat clashes have taken place at the front. Russian invaders launched 54 air strikes, dropping 80 CABs, and involved 1,098 kamikaze drones.

130 battles per day: Russians launched 54 air strikes and dropped 80 CABs - General Staff

Since the beginning of May 18, 130 combat clashes have occurred on the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that Russian invaders launched 54 air strikes, dropping 80 KABs in the process.

In addition, they involved 1098 kamikaze drones for the attack and carried out almost 3700 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements

- noted in the General Staff.

Situation by directions

Today, the enemy attacked four times in the Kharkiv direction, in the area of Vovchansk, and also launched an air strike on the areas of the settlements of Kolodyazne and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made two attempts to advance in the direction of Nova Kruglyakivka, and was repulsed.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 19 assaults on positions near the settlements of Tverdokhlibove, Kopanky, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Torske and in the direction of Karpivka, Olhivka, Zelena Dolyna and Hryhorivka. Two more combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked six times near Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske, one combat clash remains unfinished.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Bila Hora, Kurdyumivka and Stupochki in the Kramatorsk direction. Ukrainian units repelled six attacks.

"Fireworks with detonation of BC": artillery reconnaissance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian Buk-M1 air defense system worth $10 million17.05.25, 16:06 • 4390 views

There were six combat clashes in the Toretsk direction today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Toretsk, Petrivka, Ozaryanivka, Diliivka and Druzhba, and two combat clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 44 times in the areas of the settlements of Malynivka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lisivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Troitske, Oleksiivka, Andriivka, Kotlyne and in the directions of Zori, Shevchenko Pershe, Popovoho Yaru. Our defenders repelled 40 assaults, and four more combat clashes continue to this day. Popiv Yar, Shevchenko Pershe, Sukhy Yar, Novoukrainka, Zaporizhzhia and Pokrovsk were subjected to air strikes.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 151 invaders were neutralized, 84 of whom were irretrievably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed four vehicles, a satellite communications vehicle, eight shelters, 10 motorcycles, a mortar and five UAVs

- noted in the report.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 attacks by invaders in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Bahatyr, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, Rivnopole, seven combat clashes are still ongoing. Novodarivka and Burlatske were subjected to air strikes.

The enemy did not conduct offensive actions in the Hulyaipol direction, but launched an air strike on Gulyaipol.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Lukyanivsky. Novoandriivka came under air strike.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, enemy units once tried to advance, the attack was repelled. Odradokamyanka came under air strike.

There were 14 combat clashes with Russian invaders in the Kurakhiv direction, one of which is still ongoing. The enemy launched 18 air strikes, dropped 32 guided bombs, and carried out 196 artillery shellings.

Let us remind you

During the day of May 17, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,130 invaders and destroyed dozens of units of enemy equipment. The greatest enemy activity is observed in the Pokrovsk direction.

Russia is attacking the entire front line: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published maps of hostilities18.05.25, 08:59 • 5832 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Kursk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Buk air defense system
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.23
Bitcoin
$103,929.20
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$35.16
Золото
$3,194.50
Ethereum
$2,409.07