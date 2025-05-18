130 battles per day: Russians launched 54 air strikes and dropped 80 CABs - General Staff

Since the beginning of May 18, 130 combat clashes have occurred on the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that Russian invaders launched 54 air strikes, dropping 80 KABs in the process.

In addition, they involved 1098 kamikaze drones for the attack and carried out almost 3700 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements - noted in the General Staff.

Today, the enemy attacked four times in the Kharkiv direction, in the area of Vovchansk, and also launched an air strike on the areas of the settlements of Kolodyazne and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made two attempts to advance in the direction of Nova Kruglyakivka, and was repulsed.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 19 assaults on positions near the settlements of Tverdokhlibove, Kopanky, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Torske and in the direction of Karpivka, Olhivka, Zelena Dolyna and Hryhorivka. Two more combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked six times near Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske, one combat clash remains unfinished.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Bila Hora, Kurdyumivka and Stupochki in the Kramatorsk direction. Ukrainian units repelled six attacks.

There were six combat clashes in the Toretsk direction today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Toretsk, Petrivka, Ozaryanivka, Diliivka and Druzhba, and two combat clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 44 times in the areas of the settlements of Malynivka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lisivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Troitske, Oleksiivka, Andriivka, Kotlyne and in the directions of Zori, Shevchenko Pershe, Popovoho Yaru. Our defenders repelled 40 assaults, and four more combat clashes continue to this day. Popiv Yar, Shevchenko Pershe, Sukhy Yar, Novoukrainka, Zaporizhzhia and Pokrovsk were subjected to air strikes.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 151 invaders were neutralized, 84 of whom were irretrievably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed four vehicles, a satellite communications vehicle, eight shelters, 10 motorcycles, a mortar and five UAVs - noted in the report.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 attacks by invaders in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Bahatyr, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, Rivnopole, seven combat clashes are still ongoing. Novodarivka and Burlatske were subjected to air strikes.

The enemy did not conduct offensive actions in the Hulyaipol direction, but launched an air strike on Gulyaipol.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Lukyanivsky. Novoandriivka came under air strike.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, enemy units once tried to advance, the attack was repelled. Odradokamyanka came under air strike.

There were 14 combat clashes with Russian invaders in the Kurakhiv direction, one of which is still ongoing. The enemy launched 18 air strikes, dropped 32 guided bombs, and carried out 196 artillery shellings.

