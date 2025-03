13 out of 26 enemy missiles destroyed in the sky over Ukraine

Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 13 missiles of various types out of 26 launched by Russian troops in the skies over Ukraine overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, on the night of February 15, 2024, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with air-launched cruise missiles X-101/X-555/X-55, sea-launched Kalibr, Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, and X-59 guided missiles.

A total of 26 missiles of various types were launched:

12 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles from T-95MS (Engels) strategic aircraft;

6 Iskander-M/KN-23 (Voronezh) ballistic missiles;

2 Kalibr cruise missiles (Novorossiysk, Russia);

4 X-59 guided missiles (TOT of Zaporizhzhya region, Kursk region - Russian Federation);

2 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles (Belgorod region - Russia).