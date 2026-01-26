$43.170.00
129 combat engagements in 24 hours, 61 airstrikes: General Staff reports on front-line situation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

On January 25, 129 combat engagements were recorded on the front. The enemy carried out 61 airstrikes, used 4983 kamikaze drones, and conducted 2782 shelling attacks.

129 combat engagements in 24 hours, 61 airstrikes: General Staff reports on front-line situation

On January 25, 129 combat engagements took place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched 61 air strikes, dropping 155 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, they used 4983 kamikaze drones and carried out 2782 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the summary says.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kurskyi directions today, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one enemy attack, the enemy launched two air strikes, using three guided aerial bombs, and carried out 69 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the areas of the settlements of Zelene, Vovchansk, Prylipka, Starytsia, and towards Izbytske. Ukrainian units repelled eight attacks.

Six attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders towards Pishchane and Petropavlivka in the Kupiansk direction.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 12 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Serhiivka, Drobycheve, Kolodiazi, Novoselivka, and Zarichne.

Not sure if Putin wants the war to end, but their army and economy are very exhausted - Zelenskyy

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled two attempts by the occupiers to advance in the area of Platonivka and towards Yampil.

One attack was stopped in the Kramatorsk direction - in the area of the settlement of Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders nine times today near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, and towards Kostiantynivka and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 38 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Shakhove, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards Filiia and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 52 occupiers and wounded 36; destroyed 25 unmanned aerial vehicles, two units of automotive equipment and a ground robotic complex, and also hit eight units of automotive equipment and ten shelters of enemy personnel.

- the General Staff reported.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped five attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Verbove, Krasnohirske, and towards Novozaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 14 attacks by the occupiers - in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, and towards Varvarivka, Zelene, and Pryluky.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the areas of Plavni and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attack ended without result.

Recall

During January 24, the losses of Russian invaders  amounted to 1020 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized two tanks, one armored combat vehicle, 32 artillery systems, one multiple rocket launcher, three air defense systems, 15 missiles, 847 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, and 115 units of automotive equipment of the occupiers.

All this is a consequence of the indifference of key world states: Zelenskyy on Russia's war against Ukraine and other Russian wars

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine