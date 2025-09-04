129 combat engagements at the front: the enemy suffers devastating losses in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of September 4, 129 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the occupiers launched two missile and 53 air strikes, used three missiles, and dropped 80 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, the Russians used 1931 kamikaze drones and carried out 3427 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched 14 air strikes, dropped a total of 30 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 175 artillery shellings, including 10 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped four enemy attacks in the Vovchansk settlement area, and three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out five offensive actions in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Borivska Andriivka, and in the directions of Petropavlivka and Novoplatonivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, throughout the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 15 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Torske, Novomykhailivka, and in the directions of Novyi Myr, Shandryholove. Eight combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 17 enemy attacks near Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, and towards Yampil, Dronivka, Siversk, and Vyyimka. Six more combat engagements are ongoing.

The main task is to force Russia to stop the killings and the war – Zelenskyy

In the Kramatorsk direction, five combat engagements have been recorded so far. The invader tried to advance towards Bondarne and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 11 times. The occupiers focused their main offensive efforts in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, invading units tried to break through our defense 28 times in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Kucheriv Yar, Rubizhne, Nykanorivka, Sukhyi Yar, Zvirove, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, and in the direction of Novopavlivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 144 occupiers, 92 of whom were irrevocably lost. Also, a tank, 30 UAVs, 15 units of automotive equipment, one unit of special equipment were destroyed, and four artillery systems, one UAV control point, and five units of enemy automotive equipment were damaged. - the summary states.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 20 times in the areas of Fylia, Sichneve, Komyshuvakha, Voskresenka, Maliivka, Temerivka, and Olhivske. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched an air strike in the Bilohirya area. No offensive actions were carried out in this direction.

In the Orikhiv direction, two combat engagements took place in the Kamyanske area. Stepnohirsk was subjected to an air strike.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made two futile attempts to break through the defense of our defenders. The enemy launched an air strike in the area of the settlement of Kozatske.

"In other directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes," the General Staff added.

Recall

On September 3, Russian troops lost 840 soldiers and 22 cruise missiles in the war with Ukraine.

Putin will try to use the meeting in China as permission to continue the war - Zelenskyy