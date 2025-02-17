129 battles at the front: map of combat actions from the General Staff

There were 129 combat engagements at the front yesterday, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector, and the enemy was more active in the Novopavlivsky and Kupyansk sectors, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report on February 17, showing a map of combat operations for February 16, UNN reports.

Over the last day, 129 combat engagements took place - reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched two missile and 95 air strikes against Ukrainian positions and populated areas, used 5 missiles and dropped 141 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it made more than 5,500 attacks, including 124 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,932 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 12 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 11 artillery systems, two control points, one air defense facility, as well as two electronic warfare stations of the Russian invaders," the report says.

The situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector, our troops successfully repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of Vovchansk yesterday.

Yesterday, 16 combat engagements took place in the Kupyansk sector near Petropavlivka, Zahryzove, Bohuslavka and Pishchane.

On the Lyman direction, our troops stopped 13 enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Novosergiivka, Novoyehorivka, Novoplatonivka, Novolyubivka, Nove, Novomykhailivka, Yampolivka, Kolodyazi and Dronivka.

In the Siversky sector, near Hryhorivka, our defenders successfully repelled one enemy attack.

Eight attempts by the invaders to advance near Chasovyi Yar and Vasyukivka were stopped by Ukrainian troops in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy tried to advance eight times in the areas of Krymske and Toretsk.

Ukrainian troops repelled 40 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector yesterday. The enemy troops are most active near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pishchane, Udachne, Uspenivka, Nadiivka, Oleksiivka, Andriivka, Dachne and Ulakly.

The defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Novopavlivsky direction. In the areas of Kostiantynopil, Burlatske, Novoocheretuvate and Novosilka, the occupants tried to break through Ukrainian defenses 18 times.

On the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces made six assaults on the positions of our troops in the areas of Novoandriivka, Pyatikhatky, Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovsky and Huliaipilsky sectors, the enemy did not conduct any active operations yesterday.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"The Ukrainian defense forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector, where the enemy conducted nine assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units yesterday, launched 51 air strikes, dropped 80 KABs and fired 495 times at the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, including 16 times from multiple rocket launchers," the report said.

