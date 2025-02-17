129 battles at the front: map of combat actions from the General Staff

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 43721 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 68867 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104626 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 72315 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116584 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100889 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113035 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116697 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152769 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115167 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

129 battles at the front: map of combat actions from the General Staff

129 battles at the front: map of combat actions from the General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30502 views

Over the last day, 129 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 40 attacks. The enemy carried out 95 air strikes and used 2,932 kamikaze drones.

There were 129 combat engagements at the front yesterday, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector, and the enemy was more active in the Novopavlivsky and Kupyansk sectors, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report on February 17, showing a map of combat operations for February 16, UNN reports.

Over the last day, 129 combat engagements took place

- reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched two missile and 95 air strikes against Ukrainian positions and populated areas, used 5 missiles and dropped 141 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it made more than 5,500 attacks, including 124 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,932 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 12 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 11 artillery systems, two control points, one air defense facility, as well as two electronic warfare stations of the Russian invaders," the report says.

The situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector, our troops successfully repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of Vovchansk yesterday.

Yesterday, 16 combat engagements took place in the Kupyansk sector near Petropavlivka, Zahryzove, Bohuslavka and Pishchane.

On the Lyman direction, our troops stopped 13 enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Novosergiivka, Novoyehorivka, Novoplatonivka, Novolyubivka, Nove, Novomykhailivka, Yampolivka, Kolodyazi and Dronivka.

In the Siversky sector, near Hryhorivka, our defenders successfully repelled one enemy attack.

Eight attempts by the invaders to advance near Chasovyi Yar and Vasyukivka were stopped by Ukrainian troops in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy tried to advance eight times in the areas of Krymske and Toretsk.

Ukrainian troops repelled 40 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector yesterday. The enemy troops are most active near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pishchane, Udachne, Uspenivka, Nadiivka, Oleksiivka, Andriivka, Dachne and Ulakly.

The defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Novopavlivsky direction. In the areas of Kostiantynopil, Burlatske, Novoocheretuvate and Novosilka, the occupants tried to break through Ukrainian defenses 18 times.

On the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces made six assaults on the positions of our troops in the areas of Novoandriivka, Pyatikhatky, Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovsky and Huliaipilsky sectors, the enemy did not conduct any active operations yesterday.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"The Ukrainian defense forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector, where the enemy conducted nine assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units yesterday, launched 51 air strikes, dropped 80 KABs and fired 495 times at the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, including 16 times from multiple rocket launchers," the report said.

Russian losses per day: more than 1500 troops and dozens of vehicles17.02.25, 07:46 • 31104 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

