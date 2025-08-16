126 combat engagements: General Staff reveals the hottest spots on the front

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
August 16, 01:32 PM • 28295 views
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
August 16, 12:47 PM • 49803 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 40860 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 44445 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 43598 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 46210 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 240414 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 210226 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 165283 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 152886 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.8m/s
59%
748mm
Popular news
A column of thick black smoke was spotted near an oil refinery in Russia's Volgograd: what is knownVideoAugust 16, 01:01 PM • 16546 views
Partisans uncovered information about the production of Kalibr and Iskander missile components in Russian KazanPhotoAugust 16, 02:03 PM • 13232 views
Trump told European leaders that peace could come quickly if Zelensky gave up all of Donbas - NYT02:32 PM • 13086 views
Kyiv does not understand Trump's change of position on negotiations: Media on Zelenskyy's visit to Washington04:26 PM • 8866 views
Leaders of eight Nordic and Baltic states declared that they "remain unwavering" in their support for Ukraine05:59 PM • 13196 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 329940 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 284661 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 289434 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 297100 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 376103 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 36651 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 32315 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 101785 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 169614 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 247055 views
Actual
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Construction
Train
The Guardian

126 combat engagements: General Staff reveals the hottest spots on the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Since the beginning of August 16, there have been 126 combat engagements on the front. The Russians launched 48 airstrikes, used 1699 kamikaze drones, and carried out 4258 shellings.

126 combat engagements: General Staff reveals the hottest spots on the front

Since the beginning of August 16, 126 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that today Russian troops launched 48 air strikes, dropping 83 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, 1699 kamikaze drones were used and 4258 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements were carried out.

- reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two assault actions of the occupiers. In addition, the enemy launched 10 air strikes, dropping 23 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 204 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, 11 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units twice in the area of Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Kindrashivka, Zapadne, Holubivka, and Stepova Novoselivka. Ukrainian defenders stopped ten enemy attacks, and three more combat engagements are ongoing.

The harsh reality is that Russia has no intention of ending this war anytime soon - Kallas16.08.25, 17:45 • 7660 views

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 16 times near the settlements of Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, and towards Serebryanka and Hryhorivka, three combat engagements are still ongoing.

One assault was repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversk direction - the occupiers tried to advance in the Hryhorivka area.

In the Toretsk direction, Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian units four times in the areas of Toretsk, Dyliyivka, and towards Pleshchiyivka. The Defense Forces stopped all enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 38 times. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Promin, Lysivka, Chunyshine, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Muravka, and Filiya. In some locations, battles are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, today 139 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 91 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed an artillery system, seven vehicles, and 18 UAVs; an artillery system, three vehicles, ten shelters for personnel, and a UAV control point of the occupiers were damaged.

- the summary states.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 22 times in the areas of the settlements of Novokhatske, Vilne Pole, Myrny, Piddubne, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, Temerivka, Maliyivka, and Olhivske.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled the invaders' offensive towards Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made two futile attempts to approach our positions.

"No significant changes occurred in other directions," the General Staff added.

Recall

On August 15, Russian troops lost 1010 soldiers and 42 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine.

The enemy captured Popiv Yar in the Dobropillia direction, Ivano-Daryivka in Siversk - OSOU "Dnipro"16.08.25, 09:28 • 6494 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine