126 combat engagements: General Staff reveals the hottest spots on the front

Since the beginning of August 16, 126 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that today Russian troops launched 48 air strikes, dropping 83 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, 1699 kamikaze drones were used and 4258 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements were carried out. - reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two assault actions of the occupiers. In addition, the enemy launched 10 air strikes, dropping 23 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 204 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, 11 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units twice in the area of Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Kindrashivka, Zapadne, Holubivka, and Stepova Novoselivka. Ukrainian defenders stopped ten enemy attacks, and three more combat engagements are ongoing.

The harsh reality is that Russia has no intention of ending this war anytime soon - Kallas

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 16 times near the settlements of Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, and towards Serebryanka and Hryhorivka, three combat engagements are still ongoing.

One assault was repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversk direction - the occupiers tried to advance in the Hryhorivka area.

In the Toretsk direction, Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian units four times in the areas of Toretsk, Dyliyivka, and towards Pleshchiyivka. The Defense Forces stopped all enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 38 times. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Promin, Lysivka, Chunyshine, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Muravka, and Filiya. In some locations, battles are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, today 139 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 91 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed an artillery system, seven vehicles, and 18 UAVs; an artillery system, three vehicles, ten shelters for personnel, and a UAV control point of the occupiers were damaged. - the summary states.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 22 times in the areas of the settlements of Novokhatske, Vilne Pole, Myrny, Piddubne, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, Temerivka, Maliyivka, and Olhivske.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled the invaders' offensive towards Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made two futile attempts to approach our positions.

"No significant changes occurred in other directions," the General Staff added.

Recall

On August 15, Russian troops lost 1010 soldiers and 42 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine.

The enemy captured Popiv Yar in the Dobropillia direction, Ivano-Daryivka in Siversk - OSOU "Dnipro"