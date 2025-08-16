EU's chief diplomat Kaja Kallas stated that "the harsh reality is that Russia has no intention of ending this war anytime soon," UNN reports.

European security is not negotiable. The true root cause of the war is Russia's imperialistic foreign policy, not an imaginary imbalance in the European security architecture. Moscow will not stop the war until it understands that it cannot continue - Kallas wrote on X.

According to her, Europe will continue to support Ukraine, including working on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia.

President Trump's determination to achieve a peace agreement is vital. The EU and our European partners have worked to coordinate actions with President Trump before the meeting in Alaska. But the harsh reality is that Russia has no intention of ending this war anytime soon - Kallas summarized.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with US President Donald Trump following the summit in Alaska, indicating that Ukraine confirms it is ready to work as productively as possible for peace and supports a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the US, and Russia, and that he is going to talks with Trump in Washington on Monday.