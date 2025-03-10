126 combat clashes in a day: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named four directions of the front where the fiercest battles are taking place

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17009 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

126 combat clashes in a day: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named four directions of the front where the fiercest battles are taking place

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21616 views

In the day of March 10, there were 126 combat clashes on the front. The highest enemy activity was recorded in the Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Novopavlivka directions, where the enemy carried out numerous assaults on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

126 combat clashes in a day: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named four directions of the front where the fiercest battles are taking place

Since the beginning of the day on March 10, there have been 126 combat clashes on the front. The greatest enemy activity is in the Toretsk, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka directions. In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 21 times during the day, and five more battles are ongoing. This is reported by UNN citing the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram.

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00 on 10.03.2025, there have been 126 combat clashes on the Russian-Ukrainian front since the beginning of this day.

The enemy carried out 82 airstrikes, dropping 119 KABs, conducted 1068 kamikaze drone strikes, and 4597 shellings of our troops' positions.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled two enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area. The aggressor carried out an airstrike in the area of Mala Vovcha.

The enemy launched eight attacks on our fortifications in the Kupiansk direction, near Lozova, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Bohuslavka. Our defenders successfully repelled seven attacks, and one clash is ongoing

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 21 times during the day in the areas of the settlements of Nove, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Zarichne, Yamplivka, Novolyubivka, and Torske, and currently, five clashes are ongoing.

In the Seversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 enemy attacks today. Occupant units are trying to advance in the areas of Bilohorivka, Fedorivka, and Verkhnokamianske, and one battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces are holding back two enemy attacks towards Bilya Hora and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 17 times today in the areas of the settlements of Dachne, Kurdyumivka, Krymske, Druzhba, Toretsk, and Shcherbynivka. In one location, a combat clash is ongoing until now.

In the Pokrovsk direction, throughout the day, the enemy carried out 21 assaults on our defenders' positions. The greatest activity of Russian occupiers is in the areas of the settlements of Valentynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Oleksiivka, and Andriivka. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Leontovychy and Zvirove.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 192 and wounded 160 occupiers, destroyed five armored combat vehicles, four cars, 11 motorcycles, 12 UAVs, four guns, one BM-27 "Uragan"; in addition, they significantly damaged two enemy motorcycles

- it is stated in the post.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attempted to break through 17 times near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Rozliv, Skudne, Burlatske, and towards Veseloe. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, in the areas of Novosilka and Pryvilne, seven clashes have currently concluded. At the same time, the settlements of Voskresenka, Novohrihivka, Shevchenko, Novodarivka, Huliaipole, and Zaliznychne have been subjected to airstrikes with KABs and unguided missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers advanced six times near Novodanylivka, Pyatykhatky, Shcherbaky, and towards Stepove, and one battle is still ongoing. Maly Tokmachka was hit by NAR strikes.

In the Dniprovsk direction, the enemy conducted one unsuccessful attack on our defenders' positions. The settlement of Lviv was affected by an airstrike with NARs.

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 attacks from the occupiers. In addition, the enemy carried out 25 airstrikes, using 39 KABs, and conducted 229 artillery shellings.

In other directions, there have been no significant changes in the situation.

Reminder

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed successful strikes on oil refineries in the Ryazan and Samara regions of the Russian Federation. Both facilities produced fuel for the Russian army and aviation.

Military contingent: which countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine and under what conditions10.03.25, 16:15 • 159586 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

