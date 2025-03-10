126 combat clashes in a day: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named four directions of the front where the fiercest battles are taking place
In the day of March 10, there were 126 combat clashes on the front. The highest enemy activity was recorded in the Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Novopavlivka directions, where the enemy carried out numerous assaults on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Since the beginning of the day on March 10, there have been 126 combat clashes on the front. The greatest enemy activity is in the Toretsk, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka directions. In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 21 times during the day, and five more battles are ongoing. This is reported by UNN citing the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram.
Details
According to operational information as of 22:00 on 10.03.2025, there have been 126 combat clashes on the Russian-Ukrainian front since the beginning of this day.
The enemy carried out 82 airstrikes, dropping 119 KABs, conducted 1068 kamikaze drone strikes, and 4597 shellings of our troops' positions.
Situation by directions
In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled two enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area. The aggressor carried out an airstrike in the area of Mala Vovcha.
The enemy launched eight attacks on our fortifications in the Kupiansk direction, near Lozova, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Bohuslavka. Our defenders successfully repelled seven attacks, and one clash is ongoing
In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 21 times during the day in the areas of the settlements of Nove, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Zarichne, Yamplivka, Novolyubivka, and Torske, and currently, five clashes are ongoing.
In the Seversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 enemy attacks today. Occupant units are trying to advance in the areas of Bilohorivka, Fedorivka, and Verkhnokamianske, and one battle is ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces are holding back two enemy attacks towards Bilya Hora and Chasiv Yar.
In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 17 times today in the areas of the settlements of Dachne, Kurdyumivka, Krymske, Druzhba, Toretsk, and Shcherbynivka. In one location, a combat clash is ongoing until now.
In the Pokrovsk direction, throughout the day, the enemy carried out 21 assaults on our defenders' positions. The greatest activity of Russian occupiers is in the areas of the settlements of Valentynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Oleksiivka, and Andriivka. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Leontovychy and Zvirove.
According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 192 and wounded 160 occupiers, destroyed five armored combat vehicles, four cars, 11 motorcycles, 12 UAVs, four guns, one BM-27 "Uragan"; in addition, they significantly damaged two enemy motorcycles
In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attempted to break through 17 times near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Rozliv, Skudne, Burlatske, and towards Veseloe. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Huliaipole direction, in the areas of Novosilka and Pryvilne, seven clashes have currently concluded. At the same time, the settlements of Voskresenka, Novohrihivka, Shevchenko, Novodarivka, Huliaipole, and Zaliznychne have been subjected to airstrikes with KABs and unguided missiles.
In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers advanced six times near Novodanylivka, Pyatykhatky, Shcherbaky, and towards Stepove, and one battle is still ongoing. Maly Tokmachka was hit by NAR strikes.
In the Dniprovsk direction, the enemy conducted one unsuccessful attack on our defenders' positions. The settlement of Lviv was affected by an airstrike with NARs.
In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 attacks from the occupiers. In addition, the enemy carried out 25 airstrikes, using 39 KABs, and conducted 229 artillery shellings.
In other directions, there have been no significant changes in the situation.
Reminder
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed successful strikes on oil refineries in the Ryazan and Samara regions of the Russian Federation. Both facilities produced fuel for the Russian army and aviation.
