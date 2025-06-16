$41.490.00
48.080.00
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
05:14 AM • 2204 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 34594 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 100662 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 96016 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 90580 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 84549 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 69089 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 56972 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 126420 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 70031 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

125 out of 138 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine, hits in 10 locations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

At night, Russia launched 138 drones at Ukraine, the main attack was on the Donetsk region. Air defense shot down 125 UAVs, but hits were recorded in 10 places and debris fell in 8.

125 out of 138 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine, hits in 10 locations

Overnight, Russia launched 138 drones at Ukraine, 125 of which were neutralized, but there were hits in 10 locations, and the fall of downed or debris - in 8 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of June 16, the enemy attacked with 138 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drone simulators of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalove - Russia.

"The main direction of the attack is Donetsk region", - the message says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08.00, 125 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) were neutralized by air defense in the north, east, south and center of the country. 84 - shot down by fire weapons, 41 - locationally lost / suppressed by electronic warfare

- reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in social networks.

"Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded in 10 locations, places of fall of downed (debris) - in 8 locations", - the message says.

Minus 1200 soldiers and two tanks: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the enemy's losses for the day16.06.25, 07:57 • 712 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kursk
Donetsk Oblast
Shahed-136
Ukraine
