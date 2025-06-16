125 out of 138 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine, hits in 10 locations

Overnight, Russia launched 138 drones at Ukraine, 125 of which were neutralized, but there were hits in 10 locations, and the fall of downed or debris - in 8 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of June 16, the enemy attacked with 138 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drone simulators of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalove - Russia.

"The main direction of the attack is Donetsk region", - the message says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08.00, 125 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) were neutralized by air defense in the north, east, south and center of the country. 84 - shot down by fire weapons, 41 - locationally lost / suppressed by electronic warfare - reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in social networks.

"Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded in 10 locations, places of fall of downed (debris) - in 8 locations", - the message says.

Minus 1200 soldiers and two tanks: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the enemy's losses for the day