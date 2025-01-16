124 combat engagements in the frontline: almost half of them in the Pokrovsk sector

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 121829 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 112826 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 120836 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122442 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 151692 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107239 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 149965 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104086 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113691 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117075 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

124 combat engagements in the frontline: almost half of them in the Pokrovsk sector

124 combat engagements in the frontline: almost half of them in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25407 views

Over the last day, 124 combat engagements took place, 56 of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy launched 50 air strikes and 1 missile attack, making over 5,000 attacks.

124 clashes took place on the frontline yesterday, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on January 16, UNN reports.

In total, 124 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 50 air strikes at the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, including 44 missiles and 71 KABs. In addition, it fired over five thousand times, including 142 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,361 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

Over the last day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, military equipment, four air defense facilities, three command posts, two UAV control posts, three artillery facilities and one ammunition depot of the enemy.

The situation is as follows in terms of directions:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops twice near Vovchansk and Tykhyi.

The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault near the settlements of Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, Topoly and Petropavlivka in the Kupyansk sector, where five occupants' attacks took place over the day.

Yesterday, the enemy attacked 16 times in the Lyman sector. They tried to break into our defense near Kopanky, Novosergiyivka, Tverdokhlibove, Makiivka, Kolodyazi, Terny and Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked six times in the areas of Stupochky, Chasovyi Yar and Predtechyno.

The enemy carried out nine attacks in the Toretsk sector in the areas of Bila Hora, Toretsk and Krymske.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 56 aggressor attacks towards the settlements of Baranivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novyi Trud, Shevchenko, Udachne, Kotlyne, Petropavlivka, Stari Terny, Yantarne, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Andriivka and Dachne.

The defense forces repelled five enemy attacks in the Novopavlivka sector. The occupants were most actively trying to advance near the settlements of Vremivka and Kostiantynopil.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the directions of Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka and Shcherbaky.

In the Siversky, Huliaipilsky and Prydniprovsky sectors, the enemy did not conduct any attacks yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"In the Kursk sector, 15 combat engagements took place, the enemy conducted 13 air strikes with 18 guided bombs and fired 340 artillery shellings, including 15 from multiple launch rocket systems," the report says.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
