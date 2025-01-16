Plus 1480 occupants and 11 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Over the last day, from January 15 to January 16, the Russian army lost 1480 soldiers, 31 cruise missiles and 137 vehicles at the front. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/16/25 are estimated to have amounted to:

- personnel - about 814,150 (+1480) people were liquidated;

- tanks - 9791 (+11) units;

- armored combat vehicles - 20,368 (+20) units;

- artillery systems - 22,015 (+40) units;

- MLRS - 1262 units;

- air defense systems - 1046 units;

- aircraft - 369 units;

- helicopters - 331 units;

- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 22,503 (+120) units;

- cruise missiles - 3049 (+31) units;

- ships/boats - 28 units;

- submarines - 1 unit;

- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 34,132 (+137) units;

- special equipment - 3697 (+1) units.

