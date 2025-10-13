$41.510.00
123 combat engagements at the front per day: the General Staff reported on the hottest directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

On October 12, 123 combat engagements, 60 air strikes, and 3054 shellings were recorded at the front. The enemy dropped 140 guided aerial bombs and used 2104 kamikaze drones.

On October 12, 123 combat engagements took place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched 60 air strikes, dropping 140 guided aerial bombs, used 2,104 kamikaze drones for attacks, and carried out 3,054 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, there were three attacks by Russian invaders. Today, the enemy launched six air strikes, dropped 10 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 148 shellings.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, there were 18 combat engagements in the areas of Vovchansk, Novovasylivka, Kamianka, Zapadne, Kutkivka, and in the direction of Bologivka and Kolodyazne.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out five attacks on the positions of our troops. Battles took place in the areas of Kupiansk, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders eight times in the areas of the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Drobycheve, Myrny, Zelenyi Hai, and Shandryholove.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attempts to attack our positions today. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Serebryanka, and Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped two enemy attacks in the direction of Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 11 times today in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka. The Defense Forces held back the enemy's pressure and repelled all enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the invaders made 36 attempts to push back our units. The greatest activity is observed in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Kotliarivka, Horikhove, and Dachne.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, our soldiers eliminated 105 and wounded 64 occupiers, destroyed two artillery systems, two vehicles, 12 unmanned aerial vehicles, a repeater antenna, and an electronic warfare system. Ukrainian defenders also hit four UAV control points and six shelters for enemy personnel.

- the summary says.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through 20 times near the settlements of Ivanivka, Oleksandrograf, Sosnivka, Sichneve, Vorone, Stepove, Verbove, Oleksiyivka, and Novohryhorivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invading troops attacked four times in the area of Stepove and towards Stepnohirsk and Prymorske. The aggressor's aviation launched strikes on the settlement of Magdalynivka.

In the Huliaipole and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

"No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions," the General Staff added.

Recall

On October 11, Russian troops lost 1,240 soldiers and 244 UAVs in the war with Ukraine.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine