Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

12 children, including witnesses of brutal torture, were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1312 views

12 children, who had lived under Russian occupation for years, moved to territories controlled by Ukraine thanks to the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. Some of them witnessed brutal torture of relatives or faced humiliation themselves.

12 children, including witnesses of brutal torture, were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine

As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, 12 children who had lived under Russian occupation for years moved to the territories controlled by Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

Details

Another 12 children who had lived under Russian occupation for years were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was done thanks to the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. Until now, the children had been subjected to pressure and persecution.

The occupiers broke into their homes with searches, forced them to attend Russian schools and obtain Russian passports, threatened them with forced conscription or separation from their parents. Some of the children witnessed brutal torture of their relatives or faced humiliation and fear every day.

- stated in the post by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

Today, these 12 children are safe on the territory of free Ukraine. They are undergoing rehabilitation, receiving psychological assistance, restoring documents, and can once again study and make plans for the future, - added in Yermak's post.

Recall

Three teenagers were rescued from the temporarily occupied territory as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. The occupiers threatened the children and their families for their pro-Ukrainian stance, forced them to study under Russian programs, and forbade the Ukrainian language.

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
Child
Office of the President of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine