119 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87226 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108553 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151345 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155294 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251428 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174420 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165643 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148361 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226487 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 37819 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 35603 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69739 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 37680 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63745 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251428 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226487 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212450 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238172 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224928 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 87231 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63745 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69739 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113139 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114020 views
119 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 92467 views

Over the past day, 119 combat engagements took place in various parts of the frontline, during which Ukrainian troops repelled numerous Russian attacks, and the enemy launched missile, air and artillery strikes at Ukrainian positions and localities.

Over the past day,  119 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 105 air strikes, fired 91 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

  • In the Kupyansk sector, our troops repelled nine attacks near Petropavlivka and Kyslivka in Kharkiv region and Andriivka and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region.
  • In the Limanskdirection, 7 attacks by the enemy were repelled in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske and Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region and Terny and Torske in Donetsk region.
  • In the Bakhmut sector, our soldiers repelled 27 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Novyi, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.
  • In the Avdiivka sector, our troops repelled 34 attacks in the areas of Arkhangelske, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Netaylove and west of Semenivka.
  • In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Vodiane in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 16 times.
  • On the Orikhivske direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 5 times near Staromayorske in Donetsk region and Robotyno in Zaporizhzhia.
  • The enemy made 11 unsuccessful attacks in the Kherson sector.

Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 16 strikes against Russians - General Staff04.05.24, 07:10 • 59641 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
staromaiorskeStaromayorskoye
bakhmutBakhmut
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising