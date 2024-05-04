119 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Over the past day, 119 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 105 air strikes, fired 91 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kupyansk sector, our troops repelled nine attacks near Petropavlivka and Kyslivka in Kharkiv region and Andriivka and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region.

In the Limanskdirection, 7 attacks by the enemy were repelled in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske and Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region and Terny and Torske in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our soldiers repelled 27 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Novyi, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our troops repelled 34 attacks in the areas of Arkhangelske, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Netaylove and west of Semenivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Vodiane in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 16 times.

On the Orikhivske direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 5 times near Staromayorske in Donetsk region and Robotyno in Zaporizhzhia.

The enemy made 11 unsuccessful attacks in the Kherson sector.

Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 16 strikes against Russians - General Staff