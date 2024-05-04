Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 16 strikes against Russians - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, Ukrainian aviation carried out 16 strikes on Russian troops, hitting 13 areas of troop concentration and 3 enemy command posts, and Ukrainian missile forces destroyed 1 command post and 2 Russian artillery installations.
Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 13 areas of concentration of the Russian army personnel and 3 enemy control points. This was reported in the morning report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Missile troops also struck at the Ukrainian territory:
- one control point,
- two enemy artillery pieces.
