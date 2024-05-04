Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 16 strikes against Russians - General Staff

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 13 areas of concentration of the Russian army personnel and 3 enemy control points. This was reported in the morning report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Missile troops also struck at the Ukrainian territory:

one control point,

two enemy artillery pieces.

